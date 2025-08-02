Women's Rugby World Cup: Scotland's Lana Skeldon injured in warm-up defeat

Sam Bruce breaks down how Australia were able to handle the wet conditions better in their 22-12 victory over the British and Irish Lions. (1:47)

Scotland hooker Lana Skeldon was stretchered off after suffering a serious-looking injury in the first half of her side's 27-21 Women's Rugby World Cup warm-up defeat to Ireland in Cork.

The 81-cap Bristol forward was in obvious discomfort as she received lengthy on-field treatment eight minutes short of half-time at Musgrave Park.

Scotland, who begin their Pool B campaign against Wales in three weeks, led 14-0 at that stage thanks to Lisa Thomson converting her own score and then adding the extras to Lucia Scott's finish.

Scotland hooker Lana Skeldon (right) is a doubt for the Women's Rugby World Cup. Paul Devlin/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Skeldon's departure disrupted the visitors' momentum and Ireland capitalised to go into the break only two points behind thanks to quickfire tries from prop Sadhbh McGrath and full-back Meabh Deely, the second of which was converted by fly-half Dannah O'Brien.

The hosts, who were back in action for the first time since ending the Six Nations with a 26-19 defeat to the Scots in April and start the World Cup against Japan on August 24, completed the turnaround within six minutes of the restart when debutant centre Nancy McGillivray dived over.

Flanker Grace Moore was then held up on the line as Ireland continued to dominate in the wake of Scotland replacement Coreen Grant being sin-binned.

Centre Emma Orr burst through the home team's defensive line to briefly put Scotland back in front, with Thomson slotting the conversion, before replacement prop Niamh O'Dowd gave Ireland a 22-21 lead by barging over at the other end.

Ireland, who host Canada in Belfast next weekend, secured victory three minutes from time when Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird crossed, ensuring Scotland go into the World Cup on the back of successive defeats following last week's loss in Italy and awaiting news on the availability of Skeldon.