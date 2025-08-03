Women's Rugby World Cup: England's Marlie Packer available for opener despite red card

Australia dominated the British and Irish Lions to claim a 22-12 win and deny the Andy Farrell's men from completing a famous 3-0 series clean sweep. (1:33)

Flanker Marlie Packer will be available for England's opening match in the Women's Rugby World Cup after she received a one-match ban on Sunday.

Stand-in captain Packer was sent off on Saturday during a 97-7 win over Spain in a World Cup warmup in Leicester.

In a ruck clearout, her shoulder targeted and bent the leg of fullback Claudia Pena.

Packer didn't accept it was a red card offense at her disciplinary hearing but the panel disagreed and considered the foul play reckless.

She will miss England's final warmup against France next Saturday.

England opens the World Cup against the United States on Aug. 22 in Sunderland.