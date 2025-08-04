Open Extended Reactions

Injuries have continued to rock the All Blacks with Scott Robertson naming six additional players as injury cover for his 36-player Rugby Championship squad, with up to six players unlikely to be available for the opening two-Test mini tour against the Pumas in Argentina later this month.

Cameron Roigard was the latest player to be struck down with injury, with the halfback suffering a stress fracture in his foot following the All Black's series over France, it was reported over the weekend. Roigard started in the first two Tests with it later revealed he has been suffering pain in his foot following the series. As a result he will not be travelling to Argentina, with his return to play to be assessed in two weeks.

His return could take several weeks with the star unlikely to be available for the side's home coming Tests in September.

New Zealand's scrum-half Cam Roigard clears the ball. MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images

Meanwhile, fellow halfback Noah Hotham has also been named in the squad but won't be available for the two-Test series with a high ankle sprain.

In better news, Finlay Christie has returned while it opens the door for a potential debut for Kyle Preston.

Tyrel Lomax, Luke Jacobson and Caleb Clarke have all also been named but will not travel to Argentina.

It balloons the squad out to 42 players including 36-squad members and six back ups with four potential debutants named, with loose forward Simon Parker named in the squad alongside Tevita Mafileo, Preston and Leroy Carter as injury cover.

"Simon Parker had an impressive Super Rugby season with the Chiefs and brings a valuable skill set and physicality that we are looking forward to working with," said Robertson.

"He has the ability to play blindside or No. 8 and has gained experience in a number of New Zealand representative teams, so we believe he is ready for the step up.

"While we are clearly disappointed for our men who are currently recovering from injuries, that has also created opportunities for a number of deserving players, including the uncapped Tevita Mafileo, Kyle Preston and Leroy Carter.

"These players have earned the opportunity through consistent performance, and we know that they will take this chance. We are excited about what they will bring to the squad."

In a timely boost Tamaiti Williams and Wallace Sititi have all returned in time from their injuries to bolster the squad.

"It is also fantastic to have Tamaiti Williams and Wallace Sititi returning from their injuries, as well as welcoming Peter Lakai, Finlay Christie and Josh Lord back into the group," Robertson said.

"We have some massively exciting and challenging games ahead of us and we are looking forward to reassembling and getting to work, starting with two tests against a very strong Los Pumas side."

ALL BLACKS' RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP SQUAD

Forwards: Codie Taylor, Samisoni Taukei'aho, Brodie McAlister, Ethan de Groot, Tamaiti Williams, Ollie Norris, Tyrel Lomax, Fletcher Newell, Pasilio Tosi, Scott Barrett, Patrick Tuipulotu, Tupou Vaa'i, Fabian Holland, Samipeni Finau, Simon Parker, Ardie Savea, Du'Plessis Kirifi, Wallace Sititi, Peter Lakai, Luke Jacobson.

Backs: Cortez Ratima, Cameron Roigard, Noah Hotham, Beauden Barrett, Dmaian McKenzie, Anton Leinert-Brown, Jordie Barrett, Quinn Tupaea, Billy Proctor, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Rieko Ioane, Caleb Clarke, Sevu Reece, Emoni Narawa, Will Jordan, Ruben Love.

Injury Cover: George Bower, Tevita Mafileo, Josh Lord, Finlay Christie, Kyle Preston, Leroy Carter.

Unavailable due to injury: Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Asafo Aumua, Stephen Perofeta.