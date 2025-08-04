Australia vs. British and Irish Lions: Who makes ESPN's Team of the Series?

Sam Bruce breaks down how Australia were able to handle the wet conditions better in their 22-12 victory over the British and Irish Lions. (1:47)

Open Extended Reactions

Just like that, the British and Irish Lions' tour of Australia is over.

Andy Farrell's side may have suffered a defeat in their final game of a 10-match schedule, but getting up for the third Test against the Wallabies, with the series already locked up at 2-0, was always going to present a unique psychological challenge.

Fair play to Australia: They saved their best for last in a commanding 22-12 win in atrocious conditions in Sydney on Saturday -- in case you missed it, there was a 37-minute weather delay in the opening moments of the second half due to a lightning storm which flooded the pitch with rain for much of the contest.

It was a stormy ending to a dramatic tour, ending with eight Lions victories bookended by the defeats in their opener to Argentina and the final Test.

With the tour now in the rearview mirror, ESPN's Sam Bruce names his team of the series.

Tom Curry of British & Irish Lions tussles with Australia players Harry Wilson, centre, Taniela Tupou, left, and Len Ikitau, right Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images

FULLBACK: TOM WRIGHT

The Wallabies custodian just edges out Hugo Keenan here, despite the Irishman scoring the series-sealing try in dramatic fashion at the MCG.

That will be a career highlight for Keenan but Wright's body of work over the three Tests, in which he ran for 85 metres more than Keenan and beat seven further defenders, earns the Australian our nod.

He also kicked superbly in the second Test in particular.

RIGHT WING: MAX JORGENSEN

This will forever be remembered as the series when Max Jorgensen announced himself to the rugby world.

The 20-year-old enjoyed a spectacular three games for Australia, scoring memorable tries in the first and third Tests, while generally proving himself as one of the most elusive players on the paddock.

In the third Test alone, Jorgensen ran for 94 metres on eight carries, made three clean breaks, and beat four defenders. He has that special little something about him.

OUTSIDE CENTRE: HUW JONES

Originally only considered an outside chance of selection for the Test series, Huw Jones made the Lions No. 13 jersey his own.

Part of that was down to Garry Ringrose's brave decision to report his concussion symptoms ahead of the second Test, but Jones took each opportunity that was handed to him as a result.

He was a try-scorer in the second Test and generally created all kinds of defensive headaches for Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii. The Australian showed his class with try assists in the second and third Tests, but he is still learning the game defensively at 13.

INSIDE CENTRE: LEN IKITAU

This was not the highlight reel contribution that Ikitau has up his sleeve, instead the Australian was forced to do the tough carries into a red wall that was expecting him.

He saved his best for last, making an equal match-high 13 carries for 29 metres in dire conditions in Sydney.

Sione Tuipulotu had an outstanding first Test, but wasn't sighted thereafter, while Bundee Aki endured a torrid night at Accor Stadium.

LEFT WING: JAMES LOWE

This is probably the toughest selection of all, but James Lowe gets the nod, almost for his assist for Tadhg Beirne's vital try in the second half of the second Test alone.

That fend on Ikitau, which brought Beirne some precious extra space on his way to the line, was huge.Lowe otherwise mixed good with bad in the first two Tests, before being replaced by Blair Kinghorn in Sydney.

This selection could well have been different if Wallabies winger Dylan Pietsch, who was excellent on both sides on the ball on the weekend, had played in all three Tests.

FLY-HALF: FINN RUSSELL

An easy call here, with the Scottish star playing all over opposite Tom Lynagh in the first two Tests.

Playing behind a pack that dominated the first half in Brisbane, and the second in Melbourne, Russell was able to weave his magic, his passing game in particular was superb. He also thumped two huge penalty kicks to touch in Melbourne, cleverly pinching a few metres in front of the mark in the process. Russell was one of many Lions to endure a tough final Test in Sydney, but his work had already been done.

The Scotsman's ball for Sione Tuipulotu's try in Brisbane was a work of art, and was a worthy winner of the Player of the Series award.

SCRUM-HALF: JAMISON GIBSON-PARK

One of the world's best in the No. 9 jersey, Gibson-Park enjoyed a brilliant series where he controlled the tempo behind a dominant pack and made the right kick-pass-run decision on almost every occasion.

His speed and accuracy of delivery was also a huge asset for Russell.

Special mention for the Wallabies' Tate McDermott who not only made massive contributions off the bench in the first and third Tests, but also spent 55 minutes on the wing, where he was just as outstanding, following Harry Potter's injury at the MCG.

NO. 8: JACK CONAN

A tough call here in the No. 8 jersey, but Jack Conan had the more telling involvements across the three Tests; his 24 tackles in the tourists' second Test victory a series-high marker.

He also delivered a try assist in Melbourne and was generally busy on both sides of the ball throughout the three Tests.

Harry Wilson was by no means completely outplayed, but Conan had the bigger and better contributions over the duration.

NO. 7: TOM CURRY

The Englishman came into this series with a point to prove and finished as one of its standout players. With pressure coming from Jac Morgan and Josh van der Flier, Lions coach Andy Farrell opted to start Curry in all three Tests and was rewarded in kind.

Curry was superb on both sides of the ball, scored a try in the first and second Tests, and produced what may well have been the biggest play of the series with his desperate cover tackle on Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii in the second half in Melbourne.

Fraser McReight was also strong for Australia, particularly at the breakdown, but Curry had claims to being player of the series full-stop.

NO. 6: TADHG BEIRNE

Another opinion-splitting decision ahead of the first Test, Tadhg Beirne went on to etch his name in folklore after he was named player of the series on Saturday night.

A force in both attack and defence, he was a worthy man-of-the-match in Brisbane and a constant contributor throughout the three games.

His finish for the Lions' fourth try in Melbourne was superb, the Irishman running through three Wallabies after Lowe's offload to bring the tourists back into a position from which they would go on to win.

Honourable mentions go to both Rob Valetini and Tom Hooper, the latter who was a worthy man-of-the-match in Sydney.

NO. 5: WILL SKELTON

Who knows how this series might have gone had Skelton been fit in Brisbane, so too Rob Valetini, but the change in the Wallabies' fortunes were stark when the powerhouse lock was on the field.

From a straight scoreboard perspective, the Wallabies were 14 points up while Skelton was on the field during the second and third Tests combined.

The veteran lock also got under the skin of the Lions, antagonising his opponents to the perfect point and then avoiding a yellow card.

Skelton rarely failed to breach the gainline in attack and was also key in solidifying the Wallabies scrum in Melbourne and Sydney.

NO. 4: MARO ITOJE

The Englishman has secured his place in rugby folklore, becoming only the second winning Lions captain this century.

Itoje was superb in both the first and second Tests, winning man-of-the-match at the MCG, producing several key plays amid his huge body of defensive and set-piece work.

His tour ended on somewhat of a sour note through a failed HIA in Sydney, but he will forever hold a place in Lions history regardless.

NO. 3: TADHG FURLONG

The Irishman entered this tour under an injury cloud after a disrupted club season, but it didn't take long for him to reestablish himself as one of the game's premier tighthead props.

There was perhaps not the scrum dominance the Lions would have hoped for, Melbourne aside, but Furlong was brilliant at the collision and gave glimpses of his remarkable skill set.

Allan Alaalatoa was also strong for the Wallabies and played more than 20 minutes with a busted shoulder in Melbourne, while Australia will also want to see more of the Taniela Tupou that shone in Sydney on the weekend.

NO. 2: DAN SHEEHAN

Probably the best hooker in the game right now, Sheehan was sensational in the first and second Tests, his work around the paddock and rugby smarts key in helping the Lions to their first series win since 2013.

While the visitors' lineout went awry in Sydney, and Sheehan was fortunate to escape sanction for a clean-out he has since been cited for, the Irishman's mix of speed, physicality, and work rate is the blueprint for the modern-day hooker. He was a try-scorer in the first and second Tests, and ran for an incredible 50 metres in Brisbane.

World Rugby is still trying to work out whether his leap over the defenders from a quick tap in Melbourne was legal.

NO. 1: JAMES SLIPPER

The grand old stager of Australian rugby just keeps on delivering at Test level, with Slipper a rock for Australia at loosehead in each of the three Tests.

He was vital to their set-piece dominance in Brisbane, so too in the first half in Melbourne, while he was busy on both the attacking and defensive sides of the ball.

Nothing of what Slipper does is glamorous, but there is a very good reason he has now played 147 Tests for Australia.

Andy Farrell's decision to promote Andrew Porter ahead of Ellis Genge was key in Melbourne, with the Englishman superb off the bench. But Farrell missed a trick in not returning Genge to the starting side in Sydney, where he would have added punch in the wet conditions.

- Bruce: Wallabies earned respect after navigating the wildest nights

- Bundee Aki's wife gave birth in car before first Test

- Andy Farrell's case to return as British and Irish Lions coach

- British and Irish Lions player ratings after third-Test defeat to Australia

- Australia 22-12 British and Irish Lions - third Test match report