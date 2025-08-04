British and Irish Lions vs Australia: Dan Sheehan cops four-match ban for Tom Lynagh clean out

Sam Bruce breaks down how Australia were able to handle the wet conditions better in their 22-12 victory over the British and Irish Lions. (1:47)

British and Irish Lions hooker Dan Sheehan has been handed a four-match ban by World Rugby for a dangerous clean out attempt on Australian Tom Lynagh.

Sheehan charged into a ruck in the 34th minute of the third and final Test in Sydney, making contact with Lynagh's head.

The Australia fly-half was forced from the field and failed his head injury assessment (HIA), meaning he could not return.

The incident was missed by officials during the game with Sheehan escaping punishment, but he has now been banned by World Rugby.

"Sheehan was cited for charging into a ruck pursuant to Law 9.20(a) during the British and Irish Lions test match against Australia in the Accor Stadium in Sydney on Saturday 2 August," World Rugby said in a statement.

"In determining the sanction, the Committee noted that in his submissions, the player had not accepted that foul play occurred and did not accept that the offence warranted the citing. The Committee reviewed the matter, including submissions and footage, and determined that Sheehan's actions were contrary to Law 9.20(a) (charging into a ruck or maul).

"In determining foul play, the Committee found that Sheehan's actions were reckless. The Committee found that he made head contact with the Australian player, that his action amounted to a high degree of danger and that no mitigation applied."

The ban means Sheehan will miss a preseason match and the first three URC games for Leinster at the start of the season.

However, the 26-year-old will have the ban reduced by one match if he completes a coaching intervention.