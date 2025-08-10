The ESPN Scrum Reset crew discusses Dan Sheehan's dangerous clean-out of Tom Lynagh in the third Lions Test, questioning how the incident was missed by the TMO. (2:06)

Wallaroos trump card Charlotte Caslick has been ruled out of the side's Women's Rugby World Cup campaign.

The three-time Olympian and rugby sevens gold medallist is recovering from ankle surgery.

She was included in the squad, with an eye to returning for their second Cup pool game later this month.

The 30-year-old had paused her sevens career, making a full-time switch to the 15-a-side code this year to add clout to the Wallaroos' Cup charge.

Charlotte Caslick of Australia receives medical attention Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

But the backline talent, who last week said rehabilitation was on track, was ruled out on Monday as the team prepared to fly to England.

Uncapped Wallaroos centre Manu'a Moleka has replaced Caslick, who could still feature as an injury replacement later in the tournament.

"Charlotte's timeline to get back for our pool matches has changed following medical advice," coach Jo Yapp said.

"The decision was made to allow her to continue on an accelerated recovery program, where she could be available as an injury replacement should we require a player later in the tournament.

"We're really fortunate and excited that Manu'a can join us for the World Cup.

"Manu'a has been part of the touring squad since the start of the international Test season and thoroughly deserves her opportunity to join us."

Caslick had played five Tests and was beginning to find her feet in the centres, scoring with her first touch against New Zealand before suffering the injury late in that same game last month.

Australia, whose best result is third in seven Cup appearances, begin their campaign against Samoa on August 23.

Moleka joins sister Faitala in the Wallaroos' squad.