Joe Schmidt speaks about the admiration he has for his Australia side following their 22-12 victory over the Lions, despite losing the series. (2:37)

Open Extended Reactions

The British and Irish Lions series has come and gone with the Wallabies producing a rousing victory in the wet in Sydney to avoid a clean sweep and finish the series 2-1, but attention has quickly turned to the Rugby Championship [TRC] with more than just a trophy on the line.

With the Rugby World Cup 2027 draw scheduled to take place in December, every match from here until the Autumn Internationals have seeding implications for the Wallabies for an expanded 24-team, six pool tournament.

The top six teams in world rankings will automatically be placed at the top of the six pools with the remaining 16 nations to be slotted in alongside them thereafter. To secure a favourable draw and avoid heavyweights the Springboks, All Blacks and Ireland -- currently the top three nations in the world -- in the 16-team knock-out stage, the Wallabies need at least a TRC pass mark.

The Wallabies currently rank sixth with Argentina sitting just .03 points behind, while Scotland and Fiji sit within two points, leaving plenty of rankings implications in the upcoming TRC tournament.

So what is a TRC pass mark for the Wallabies?

SPRINGBOKS

There's nothing more daunting for Australia than a two-week tour to South Africa where they'll open their tournament at Ellis Park in Johannesburg before they head across to Cape Town.

The Wallabies haven't won a Test against South Africa at Ellis Park since 1963, and while they've received a timely boost with Will Skelton joining the touring squad, it will take plenty of guts and determination to break the drought against the current world No. 1 nation.

The Springboks have hardly taken a backwards step since lifting the World Cup in France two years ago, lifting last year's Rugby Championship trophy and humming along nicely against Italy and Georgia in their July series clashes.

The Wallabies, meanwhile, have taken plenty of confidence out of their 22-12 win over the Lions two weeks ago as they managed to avoid a clean sweep.

"It's really exciting, we're pretty pumped," young gun Max Jorgensen said at Sydney Airport ahead of Saturday's TRC opener.

The Springboks celebrate after scoring a try Will Russell/Getty Images

"After our last win against the Lions we built a bit of confidence, but South Africa are a bloody good team so we've got to take it to them, bring the physicality and hopefully come out with the win.

"We've got to stick to the process, for sure. We're not perfect, so we've got to take our lessons from the last game and keep building for South Africa."

The inclusion of Skelton is a huge boost, so too Lukhan Salakaia-Loto's call-up following his three impressive tour match performances against the Lions, while the injured Rob Valetini is reportedly in the mix for the opening clash. The trio promise to bring plenty of physicality, which is particularly important against South Africa and their "bomb squad".

An array of injuries though, including fly-half Tom Lynagh, halfback Jake Gordon and prop Allan Allalatoa, threatens to derail the Wallabies' recent progress.

Luckily for Australia the two-week tour in South Africa hardly carries any world rankings implications given the calculation system, with a loss away to the top ranked nation carrying little damage to their rankings points. On the flipside, a shock win in South Africa comes with high rewards, with a win away carrying up to two points.

It's been over a decade since the Wallabies last defeated the Springboks in South Africa, with their last win taking place at Durban in 2011, and a shock win at Cape Town isn't out of the realm of possibility and presents a real opportunity for Australia to attack and return home with more than just an ego boost.

Punished by the world champions in back-to-back losses in Australia last year, the Wallabies head to South Africa as rank outsiders, making even a narrow win over the Springboks above and beyond a pass mark for the start of the tournament.

PUMAS

Their two-game series against Argentina is where the real implications lie for the Wallabies.

The two matches, in Townsville and Sydney, are must win for Australia, not just to stay in touch of a TRC title -- which would be their first since 2015 -- but to also give themselves breathing room on the rankings table.

Players of Argentina celebrate after scoring a try Daniel Jayo/Getty Images

Argentina proved they have plenty of firepower after they shocked the Lions in their tour match in Dublin just two months ago and they thumped the Wallabies 67-27 last year in their second TRC clash. But two losses to a weakened England squad in July should have the Wallabies licking their lips to redeem themselves from last year's hammering.

Argentina presents more than just a banana skin for the Wallabies though, with the South Americans sitting so close on the world rankings table, just one loss could have large implications for Australia and their World Cup path.

After drawing in massive crowds for the Lions series and breathing life back into rugby in Australia, the last thing the Wallabies can afford is another shock loss to the Pumas as was witnessed in Sydney in 2023.

Only two wins against the Pumas at home will secure a pass mark for the Wallabies.

ALL BLACKS

Attention quickly turns to trans-Tasman rivals the All Blacks and an oversized cup, with Australia first travelling to Eden Park before they take the battle to the west for their second Bledisloe clash and their final TRC match.

It's been decades since the Wallabies last saw victory at Auckland's famous fortress and unless the Springboks claim a famous win to end the All Blacks' 30-year unbeaten run at Eden Park, the Wallabies chances remain slim, putting even more weight on their final match in Perth.

A loss at Eden Park carries little rankings implications given New Zealand currently sit second on the table, but it does mean a shock win carries plenty of weight and would provide Australia breathing room ahead of their spring tour.

Given the injury crisis currently affecting the All Blacks and their underwhelming form against France's 'B-side' in July, the Wallabies should be determined to attack the world No. 2 side.

Most importantly, the Wallabies must win in Perth. Rankings-wise it could earn Australia up to two rankings points, but it also gives the side a vital boost ahead of their end-of-year tour against Japan, Ireland, France and England, all of whom will present their own unique challenges.