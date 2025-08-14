Rugby Championship R1 preview: Lineups, team news, predictions

The ESPN Scrum Reset crew discusses Dan Sheehan's dangerous clean-out of Tom Lynagh in the third Lions Test, questioning how the incident was missed by the TMO. (2:06)

The Rugby Championship is back and it promises to bring plenty of excitement in it's last iteration before a year break for next year's Nations Championship.

Last year's champions South Africa open the tournament again in 2025, this time playing host to the Wallabies, who'll be brimming with confidence following their big win over the Lions in their Third Test in Sydney.

Meanwhile, the All Blacks also hit the road, heading to South America where they'll take on the Pumas in a two match mini tour with an injury crisis likely to play a role in the opening two rounds.

Read on as we bring you the latest team news below and look ahead to the Round 1 clashes.

Saturday, August 16

South Africa vs. Australia, Emirates Airline Park, Johannesburg, 1.10am AEST [3:10am NZST, 5:10pm RSA, 12:10pm ARG]

Springboks: Aphelele Fassi, Edwill van der Merwe, Jesse Kriel, Andre Esterhuizen, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Manie Libbock, Grant Williams, Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Marco van Staden, Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth, Wilco Louw, Malcolm Marx, Ox Nche.

Replacements: Bongi Mbonambi, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Asenathi Ntabakanye, Franco Mostert, Kwagga Smith, Cobus Reinach, Canan Moodie, Damian Willemse.

Wallabies: Tom Wright, Max Jorgensen, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Len Ikitau, Dylan Pietsch, James O'Connor, Nic White, Harry Wilson, Fraser McReight, Tom Hooper, Will Skelton, Nick Frost, Taniela Tupou, Billy Pollard, James Slipper.

Replacements: Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Angus Bell, Zane Nonggorr, Jeremy Williams, Langi Gleeson, Nick Champion de Crespigny, Tate McDermott, Andrew Kellaway.

Team news: Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus has entrusted Manie Libbok with the reins at No. 10 this week, while skipper Siya Kolisi fills the unfamiliar Test match role at No. 8. There is also a start for rising winger Edwill van der Merwe, while Andre Esterhuizen is in at No. 12.

The Wallabies have made just the once forced changed from the team that beat the Lions in Sydney, with James O'Connor replacing Tom Lynagh at No. 10. There was yet more training drama for Australia, though, after Ben Donaldson injured himself kicking a ball late in the team's session on Thursday. Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt has gone with a 6-2 bench split for now, but indicated that could change before kick-off.

Prediction: The Wallabies haven't won in South Africa since 2010, and have just one victory full-stop over the Boks in Johannesburg. That indicates the scale of their challenge here and while they have taken plenty from their win over the Lions in Sydney, this Test, for now, feels as though it is beyond them. Australia will be doing well to make this game a contest into the final quarter; do that, and they will have something to build on next week.

South Africa by 12

Argentina vs. New Zealand, Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes, Cordoba, 7:10am AEST [9:10am NZST, 11:10pm RSA, 6:10pm ARG]

Pumas: Juan Cruz Mallía, Rodrigo Isgró, Lucio Cinti, Santiago Chocobares, Bautista Delguy, Tomás Albornoz, Gonzalo García, Joaquín Oviedo, Marcos Kremer, Pablo Matera, Pedro Rubiolo, Franco Molina, Pedro Delgado, Julián Montoya (c), Mayco Vivas

Replacements: Ignacio Ruiz, Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, Joel Sclavi, Guido Petti, Juan Martín González, Simón Benítez Cruz, Santiago Carreras, Justo Piccardo

All Blacks: Will Jordan, Sevu Reece, Billy Proctor, Jordie Barrett, Rieko Ioane, Beauden Barrett, Cortez Ratima; Ardie Savea, Du'Plessis Kirifi, Fabian Holland, Scott Barrett, Fletcher Newell, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot.

Replacements: Samison Taukei'aho, Ollie Norris, Pasilio Tosi, Patrick Tuipulotu, Samipeni Finau, Finlay Christie, Anton Lienert-Brown, Damian McKenzie

Team news: Argentina have regained a host of frontline players after coach Felipe Contepomi opted to freshen up many of his first-choice group for the two-Test series with England. Returning are Juan Cruz Mallia, Bautista Delguy, Tomas Albornoz, Gonzalo Garcia, Joaquin Oviedo and Marcos Kremer.

The All Blacks have meanwhile endured a torrid run with injury to start 2025, with players going down left, right and centre. They include halfback Cam Roigard has been among them, so too Tamaiti Williams and Wallace Sititi, the latter seeing Ardie Savea revert to No. 8. That means there is a start for Du'Plessis Kirifi at No. 7, while Cortez Ratima wears the No. 9 jersey. There is better news for Scott Barrett, though, with the All Blacks skipper set to play his first Test since the win over France in Dunedin.

Prediction: The All Blacks have never lost to the Pumas on Argentine soil and that trend should continue again here. They will however be looking for a far more complete showing than in any of their wins over France, with coach Scott Robertson still yet to bring the best out of this group. If the Pumas are given are sniff however, like they were in Wellington last year, then the hosts could well push on for an historic upset.

All Blacks by 7