Rugby Championship R1 preview: Lineups, team news, predictions

The Rugby Championship is back and it promises to bring plenty of excitement in it's last iteration before a year break for next year's Nations Championship.

Last year's champions South Africa open the tournament again in 2025, this time playing host to the Wallabies, who'll be brimming with confidence following their big win over the Lions in their Third Test in Sydney.

Meanwhile, the All Blacks also hit the road, heading to South America where they'll take on the Pumas in a two match mini tour with an injury crisis likely to play a role in the opening two rounds.

Read on as we bring you the latest team news below and look ahead to the Round 1 clashes.

Saturday, August 16

South Africa vs. Australia, Emirates Airline Park, Johannesburg, 1.10am AEST [3:10am NZST, 5:10pm RSA, 12:10pm ARG]

Springboks: Aphelele Fassi, Edwill van der Merwe, Jesse Kriel, Andre Esterhuizen, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Manie Libbock, Grant Williams, Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Marco van Staden, Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth, Wilco Louw, Malcolm Marx, Ox Nche.

Replacements: Bongi Mbonambi, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Asenathi Ntabakanye, Franco Mostert, Kwagga Smith, Cobus Reinach, Canan Moodie, Damian Willemse.

Wallabies: TBC

Team news:

Prediction:

South Africa by 12

Manie Libbok of the Springboks looks to pass the ball James Worsfold/Getty Images

Argentina vs. New Zealand, Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes, Cordoba, 7:10am AEST [9:10am NZST, 11:10pm RSA, 6:10pm ARG]

Pumas: TBC

All Blacks: TBC

Team news:

Prediction:

All Blacks by 7