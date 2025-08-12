Open Extended Reactions

Red Bull's sporting portfolio now includes Newcastle Falcons after the energy drinks giant took full ownership of the top-flight rugby team on Tuesday.

The club has been rebranded as Newcastle Red Bulls ahead of the new season starting next month, and said the move will embrace "the innovative approach that Red Bull has brought to its sports initiatives across the world."

They hold stakes in a number of football teams, including RB Leipzig, RB Salzburg and Leeds, as well as a team in Formula 1.

Former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp recently became Red Bull's head of global football.

Newcastle have won five major titles, including the league championship in 1998.

Newcastle's last trophy was the domestic cup in 2004.

"Together, we aim to elevate rugby to new heights and deliver unforgettable moments for our fans," Oliver Mintzlaff, Red Bull's CEO in corporate projects and investments, said.

"We're delighted to have acquired Newcastle Red Bulls and look forward to empowering the club to reach its full competitive potential."