The Wallabies are poised to go back to the future, with veteran James O'Connor being lined up to start in Australia's Rugby Championship opener against the Springboks.

Just eight weeks after he was omitted from Australia's first 36-man squad of 2025, the 33-year-old Leicester-bound playmaker is set to wear the No. 10 jersey at Johannesburg's famed Ellis Park early Sunday morning [AEST].

O'Connor's inclusion was first reported by The Roar, before a source with knowledge of selections confirmed the veteran's inclusion to ESPN.

It is an about-face, of sorts, from Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt who last year put a metaphorical stake in the ground, declaring Australia had to move on from the likes of O'Connor, Quade Cooper and Bernard Foley, and instead back the emerging trio of Noah Lolesio, Tom Lynagh and Ben Donaldson.

But injuries first to Lolesio, who underwent neck surgery after Australia's narrow win over Fiji, and then Tom Lynagh, who was on the end of a dangerous clean-out from British and Irish Lions hooker Dan Sheehan, have since forced Schmidt's hand.

It was thought, however, that Schmidt would turn to Donaldson and instead bring O'Connor off the bench in South Africa, but the Kiwi has seemingly opted for experience over potential.

Donaldson started two Tests in 2024, a win over Georgia and a record loss to Argentina, with concerns remaining over his ability to handle the intensity of Test-match rugby from the outset. The Western Force playmaker has looked far more assured coming off the bench at international level, but did turn in a solid 47-minute performance as Lynagh's replacement in the 22-12 win over the Lions in Sydney following the Queenslander's concussion.

O'Connor, meanwhile, hasn't played since the Crusaders' victory over the Chiefs in the Super Rugby Pacific final, when he came off the bench for the final 90 seconds of his side's 16-12 victory.

James O'Connor is set to start in Australia's Rugby Championship opener against the Springboks DAVID GRAY/AFP via Getty Images

And the 64-Test veteran hasn't played a Test since 2022, when he was recalled to the national team by then-Wallabies coach Dave Rennie.

But his form for the Crusaders this season, when he largely filled a finishers' role, led to calls for him to be considered for Wallabies selection once more, which Schmidt eventually heeded when he added the 33-year-old to his squad to face the Lions after Lolesio's injury.

The weekend's assignment could not be more daunting for O'Connor nor the Wallabies, though, with Australia having not beaten the Springboks in South Africa since 2011 and having only one win at Ellis Park, from way back in 1963.

But Australia should at least be battle-hardened for a date with the world champions following three torrid encounters with the Lions, while they have also retained the services of world-class lock Will Skelton for their two-game tour of South Africa.

Schmidt will confirm his matchday 23 on Thursday night [AEST].