Reclaiming the mantle: The big issues that could define the All Blacks' year

As momentum grows around start-up league R360 becoming a reality, the ESPN Scrum Reset team discuss whether the competition could benefit Australian rugby. (2:36)

Open Extended Reactions

The All Blacks begin their Rugby Championship campaign with a two-Test tour of Argentina this weekend. After a patchy July series, where they swept a vastly understrength French squad, pressure is mounting on Scott Robertson to deliver definitive improvements.

Liam Napier sets the scene for a tournament that could define the All Blacks' year.

RECLAIM THE MANTLE:

Throughout their proud history, the All Blacks have never failed to win the Rugby Championship two years in a row.

Including the Tri Nations, the All Blacks have won the pinnacle southern hemisphere tournament 20 times compared to South Africa's five and Australia's four.

What's more, the All Blacks savoured nine unbeaten campaigns, with South Africa managing two and Australia one.

World rugby is, indeed, more competitive than it has ever been. Los Pumas, having beaten the All Blacks three times in the last five years, twice in New Zealand and once in Australia, are a shining example of those shifting sands.

Despite that context, though, expectations on the All Blacks never change.

Robertson was afforded something of a grace period in his first season leading the All Blacks.

This year, though, vast improvements are demanded if the All Blacks are to reclaim the mantle from the world champion Springboks.

Last year the All Blacks lost three of their first four Rugby Championship matches -- two tight tussles in South Africa and the shock defeat to Argentina in Wellington -- to finish the tournament with a hugely underwhelming 50% record.

This year they have the more favourable draw, with two home Tests against the Springboks which includes the highest profile game of the season as Eden Park's fortress status goes on the line.

Before then, though, the Pumas present a serious challenge at home after they defeated the Springboks there last year.

The All Blacks, missing influential starters Cam Roigard, Tyrel Lomax, Wallace Sititi, Tamaiti Williams as well as Caleb Clarke, Noah Hotham and Luke Jacobson through injury, could be seen as vulnerable.

In 16 attempts the Pumas are yet to knock over the All Blacks in Argentina, with the 21-21 draw in 1985 in Buenos Aires the closest they have come. Imagine the wild celebrations if they change that this weekend in Cordoba.

Such a result is far from out of the question.

Under Felipe Contepomi, the Pumas trumped the Springboks, All Blacks, Wallabies, France and the British and Irish Lions prior to their Australian tour in the last year.

Consistency remains elusive but the Pumas have proven their capacity to rise for one off occasions like this.

Little should be read into successive home defeats against a depleted England team in July, either, after the Pumas rested 11 players from that series to allow those incumbents a mini preseason after their torrid European club duties.

With last year's loss to the Pumas firmly front of mind this week, the All Blacks are under no illusions about the passion they will confront as the Argentineans seek to seize history.

"Everyone is feeling how competitive it's going to be," Robertson noted of this year's Rugby Championship. "You've got an Aussie team who played some great footy at the back end of the Lions series, we know how strong the South Africans are and the Argentineans on their day they're so creative, they have players coming back, and they're really well coached. It's a hell of a competition, very tight and just what we need."

MIXED TEAM NEWS:

The All Blacks are expected to welcome back two of the Barrett brothers, Beauden and Scott, from their respective setbacks.

Scott missed the second and third Tests against France with a calf injury, paving the way for Ardie Savea to assume the captaincy and rookie lock Fabian Holland to step up to the Test scene with three impressive 80-minute performances.

Fabian Holland has made a tremendous start to Test rugby Joe Allison/Getty Images

Beauden Barrett fractured his hand -- the same injury that sidelined him from Super Rugby for a month earlier this year -- in training but, having recovered, he is expected to resume the playmaking reins from Damian McKenzie.

Reigning All Blacks player of the year Sititi and powerhouse prop Williams are due to return for next week's second Test in Buenos Aires which will seriously bolster the forward pack.

Roigard's absence with a foot stress fracture is a major blow as, with his lethal running game and booming left boot, he has claims to be among the world's premier halfbacks. Cortez Ratima faces a big task to replace Roigard's influence and with Hotham also on ice, the All Blacks halfback depth is in the spotlight.

Two new faces, Chiefs loose forward Simon Parker and Crusaders halfback Kyle Preston, could debut in the coming weeks too.

HOW DO THE ALL BLACKS WANT TO PLAY?

Stylistically the All Blacks are much clearer on their approach this year but they only put it together for one of the three outings against the second-string French to leave the work in progress tag hovering over their heads.

Du'Plessis Kirifi of New Zealand celebrates after scoring a try Hannah Peters/Getty Images

It's not the All Blacks' fault that France left their best players at home last month but two Tests against the Pumas in Argentina will reveal much more about the Robertson regime progress, or lack of.

"I think it's a team that's really trying to find our identity this year," All Blacks pro Fletcher Newell said. "I feel like we showed glimpses of it against France, but we want to build on those areas. We want to play fast, and we want to be really strong in our set-piece, and pride ourselves in those areas.

"We've got plenty of room to grow in those parts of the game. We're excited to keep building throughout the Rugby Championship but it's going to be a massive game first up, and exciting after a few weeks off."

- RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP RD1: LINE-UPS, TEAM NEWS, PREDICTIONS

- RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP 2025: EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW