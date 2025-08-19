Rugby Championship R2 preview: Lineups, team news, predictions

The ESPN Scrum Reset team discusses Max Jorgensen's outstanding form for the Wallabies, suggesting he is on course to be one of rugby's all-time great wingers. (2:46)

What a return for the Rugby Championship in 2025!

The Wallabies produced a win for the ages, knocking off the Springboks in the most unlikely of outcomes as they put to bed a 62-year winless run in Johannesburg, while the All Blacks fought off the wobbles to put Argentina away.

Can the Wallabies make more history in South Africa or will the Springboks make a statement in Cape Town? And can the Pumas bounce back in Buenos Aires?

Read on as we bring you the latest team news below and look ahead to the Round 1 clashes.

Saturday, August 23

South Africa vs. Australia, DHL Stadium, Cape Town, 1.10am AEST [3:10am NZST, 5:10pm RSA, 12:10pm ARG]

Springboks: Willie le Roux, Canan Moodie, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Cheslin Kolbe, Handre Pollard, Grant Williams; Jean-Lu du Preez, Franco Mostert, Marco van Staden, Ruan Nortje, RG Snyman, Thomas du Toit, Malcolm Marx, Ox Nche

Replacements: Marcus van der Merwe, Boan Venter, Wilco Louw, Eben Etzebeth, Lood de Jager, Kwagga Smith, Cobus Reinach, Sach Feinberg Mngomezulu

Wallabies:

Replacements:

Team news: Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus has made a raft of changes following his side's capitulation in Johannesburg, with 10 new faces in the starting side. The biggest of those are the inclusion of veterans Handre Pollard, Damian de Allende and Willie le Roux in the backline, while RG Snyman and Ruan Nortje form a new locking combination. Erasmus has also opted for a 6-2 split on the bench.

Prediction:

Handre Pollard returns to the Springboks for the second Test with the Wallabies Warren Little/Getty Images

Argentina vs. New Zealand, Estadio José Amalfitani, Buenos Aires, 7:10am AEST [9:10am NZST, 11:10pm RSA, 6:10pm ARG]

Pumas:

Replacements:

All Blacks:

Replacements:

Team news:

Prediction: