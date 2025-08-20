Women's Rugby World Cup 2025: England name unchanged side for opener

Noli Waterman and Maggie Alphonsi look ahead to England's chances at the 2025 Women's World Cup. (2:33)

England have named an unchanged starting line up for their Rugby World Cup opener against the United States in Sunderland on Friday with the sole switch coming on the bench where Emily Scarratt is included.

If Scarratt makes an appearance off the bench on Friday, then it'll mark her fifth Rugby World Cup. But apart from Scarratt's inclusion, there are no changes from the side that beat France 40-6 on Aug. 9 in the Red Roses' final match before the World Cup with Helena Rowland dropping out.

England head into the 2025 competition as clear favourites as they have lost just one match in their last 60 games.

That came in the last Rugby World Cup final but Friday's match is the start of their journey in their home competition as they look to take the sport's biggest trophy back to England.

The team sees coach John Mitchell name Zoe Aldcroft as captain with Alex Matthews and Sadia Kabeya joining her in the back-row.

Abbie Row and Morwenna Talling at in the second-row with Hannah Botterman, Amy Cokayne and Maud Muir in the front-row.

England go into the World Cup as favourites in their home tournament.. Euan Cherry - World rugby/World rugby via Getty Images

Natasha 'Mo' Hunt and Zoe Harrison are partnered at half-back with Megan Jones and Tatyana Heard in the centres. Jess Breach, Abby Dow and Ellie Kildunne form the back three. Kelsey Clifford, Maddie Feaunati and Emma Sing will make their World Cup debuts from the bench if given a chance.

"We have been building nicely into the tournament and now we're excited to get our campaign underway," Mitchell said.

"Sunderland have been a great host city thus far and we know it'll be a record crowd for a Women's Rugby World Cup opening match which shows the appetite for rugby in this region and for the competition ahead.

"We want to embrace the occasion whilst understanding we have to remain where our feet are and earn the right to progress through the pool stage."

England starting XV:

Red Roses: Ellie Kildunne, Abby Dow, Megan Jones, Tatyana Heard, Jess Breach, Zoe Harrison, Natasha Hunt; Hannah Botterman, Amy Cokayne, Maud Muir, Morwenna Talling, Abbie Ward, Zoe Aldcroft (captain), Sadia Kabeya, Alex Matthews

Replacements: Lark Atkin-Davies, Kelsey Clifford, Sarah Bern, Rosie Galligan, Maddie Feaunati, Lucy Packer, Emily Scarratt, Emma Sing