Women's Rugby World Cup 2025: How to watch England vs. USA

The Women's Rugby World Cup is finally here! The sport's biggest stars have been waiting three years to return to the biggest stage and will do so this summer when the tournament lands in England.

Heavy favourites England will kick off the tournament against the United States on Friday in Pool A. With 27 consecutive victories dating back to the last World Cup, the hosts no doubt have their eyes set firmly on the trophy.

John Mitchell's side have lost just once in their last 60 games, and they will be looking to secure their third Women's Rugby World Cup title.

It all starts in the north east.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the tournament opener.

Key details and kick-off time

When: Friday, Aug. 22 at 7.30 p.m. BST (4.30 a.m. AEST)

Where: Stadium of Light, Sunderland

Match official: Aimee Barrett-Theron

How to watch on TV in the UK, Ireland and Australia

All 32 games of the Women's Rugby World Cup will be broadcast free-to-air on BBC and BBC iPlayer in the UK. In Australia, the tournament will be broadcast on 9Now, and in Ireland it will be available on RTE Player.

ESPN will also have extensive news, feature and match coverage. You can follow along here.

Team news and starting XVs

England have named an unchanged starting line up, with the sole switch coming on the bench where Emily Scarratt is included.

If Scarratt makes an appearance off the bench on Friday, then it'll mark her fifth Rugby World Cup. But apart from Scarratt's inclusion, there are no changes from the side that beat France 40-6 on Aug. 9 in the Red Roses' final match before the World Cup with Helena Rowland dropping out.

The team sees coach John Mitchell name Zoe Aldcroft as captain with Alex Matthews and Sadia Kabeya joining her in the back-row.

Abbie Row and Morwenna Talling at in the second-row with Hannah Botterman, Amy Cokayne and Maud Muir in the front-row.

"We have been building nicely into the tournament and now we're excited to get our campaign underway," Mitchell said.

