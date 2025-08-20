USA's Ilona Maher speaks about how using social media the right way can help increase the popularity of Women's rugby. (1:57)

Ilona Maher is set to make her Women's Rugby World Cup debut when the United States takes on hosts England in the tournament opener Friday.

Maher became the most followed women's rugby player in the world as she rose to superstardom while helping the U.S. clinch a bronze medal in the rugby sevens at the Paris Olympics last summer.

She then turned her attention to the 15-a-side code and the World Cup. Maher, 28, joined English club Bristol Bears at the turn of the year where she scored four tries in seven appearances. Demand to watch her was so intense that the Bears had to move their home games to a bigger stadium.

The U.S., nicknamed the Eagles, has a tough start at the World Cup -- England are the tournament favorites and will be looking to lay down an early marker during the game which will be played at the home of Premier League football club, Sunderland.

This summer's tournament is set to be the biggest yet -- 16 teams will compete to lift the trophy at Twickenham in London on Sept. 27 with attendance records likely to be broken as the sport looks to break into the mainstream.

Ilona Maher joined her United States teammates at a team-welcome ceremony at City Hall in Sunderland on Saturday. Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images

Maher's actions on and off the pitch have seen her achieve a level of personal fame -- she appeared on Season 33 of "Dancing With the Stars" in the U.S. -- and raised the profile of the sport.

Maher told ESPN that she is hoping to see full stadiums in England and to bring the excitement of rugby to people watching at home.

"People have to come and show that this is an exciting and entertaining thing to watch," Maher said. "Our sporting events have to be something that drives people in: It's a fun thing to go to.

"I think also what we're seeing in this World Cup is more personalities coming through. I like to think the amount of people that are posting ... that's how kids are connecting with it. Our fan base is becoming young women, and it's the mums bringing their daughters and college girls and girls in their 20s and 30s.

"That's who our fan base is, and they're following us on TikTok and social media. I'm really excited to see that because if they can see us there, they'll come and see us on the pitch as well."

Ten other players are set to make their World Cup bows Friday, while Maher, Keia Mae Sagapolu, Tahlia Brody and Emily Henrich are the four debutants in the starting lineup.

United States team vs. England

USA Eagles: Rogers, Treder, Sagapolu, Brody, Jarrell-Searcy, Zackary, Perris-Redding, Johnson, Ortiz, Hawkins, Mataitoga, Kelter, Maher, Henrich, Sharp

Replacements: Stathopoulos, Leatherman, Jacoby, Ehrecke, Tafuna, Bargell, Bitter, Ibarra

