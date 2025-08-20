'Hope kids in the Netherlands keep dreaming': Fabian Holland is making All Blacks history

The ESPN Scrum Reset team discusses Max Jorgensen's outstanding form for the Wallabies, suggesting he is on course to be one of rugby's all-time great wingers. (2:46)

BUENOS AIRES -- Fabian Holland is hard to miss. His story, in time, could command similar stature among rugby's elite locking company.

Perhaps it was his size or love of contact but, unlike most budding sportsmen in the Netherlands, Holland never aspired to play total football. He was different. From age six, he grew up with posters of the All Blacks on his wall.

With that dream front of mind Holland knew the time would come to spread his wings, to take a leap of faith, and leave the comforts of home behind.

Holland, standing 2.04 metres and now weighing 124kg, has made quite the impression since shifting from his homeland to attend Christchurch Boys' High School at the tender age of 16.

An initial six-month stint progressed to six years after Holland was coaxed further south to join the Highlanders, with Dunedin now his adopted home.

It speaks volumes that as soon as World Rugby cleared Holland's eligibility to represent New Zealand, his call up to the All Blacks was sealed this year after spending time in camp at the backend of last year's northern tour.

And, thus, his unique journey that he hopes inspires others offers a lesson in dogged determination and perseverance - even if that involves travelling alone to the other side of the world.

"I don't know if it's necessarily New Zealand but I hope kids in the Netherlands keep dreaming to put a higher ceiling on their footy," Holland said as the All Blacks continue their Rugby Championship campaign with their second Test against the Pumas in Argentina this weekend.

"Getting out of your comfort zone in a country where rugby isn't that big is a pretty big step. It means you have to leave the mother's nest and take a chance abroad.

Fabian Holland is the first Netherlands-born player to represent the All Blacks Hannah Peters/Getty Images

"For me I'm trying to help people who have similar desires and dreams that I had at the age of six years old by dropping a few golden nuggets.

"The message I want to bring across is anything is possible as long as you work hard for it; you enjoy what you do and you have a massive passion for the sport. It's not always going to be good times - there's going to be a lot of downs as well - but that passion dragged me through a lot of the tough times.

"And having a support system like I did make sure you never take that for granted. That's what I've tried to tell kids from the Netherlands who are in similar positions to where I was not so long ago."

The All Blacks were long blessed with the calibre of centurions Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick packing down in the second row.

While it's early days in Holland's Test career after five straight starts, including the rematch with the Pumas in Buenos Aires, he's rapidly becoming a staple in the All Blacks.

There's been no easing this rookie into the Test arena, either, with Holland delivering three successive 80 minute shifts against France in July - and he only left the field in the 71st minute of the All Blacks first Test victory against Argentina in Cordoba due to cramp.

In the third outing against France, Holland demonstrated his insatiable work-rate by hitting 52 rucks and his towering presence contributed to a flawless performance from the All Blacks lineout in last week's bonus-point win.

Once again in Buenos Aires he starts alongside All Blacks captain Scott Barrett.

"I was grateful for the opportunity to make my debut in Dunedin. That was a special moment. And then to be involved in all three games is something I didn't expect. My mindset going into the series was to take every chance and contribute in any way I can.

"International Test footy is a different level than what I'm used to. The detail and execution is second to none. The pace and physicality is another whole level. Our trainings are designed to prepare us for that but it's a different story when the bright lights go on and you're on the field. That's when it actually hits you.

"Being surrounded by a lot of good players it becomes about game awareness and smarts. That's where you make the biggest growth. I hope that's what I'm doing."

Fabian Holland says he wants to get better every day as he looks to cement himself in the All Blacks starting side LUIS ROBAYO/AFP via Getty Images

Holland's importance to the All Blacks, in a position where depth was a major concern in the wake of Whitelock and Retallick's post World Cup retirements, continues to grow after veteran lock Patrick Tuipulotu suffered facial fracture that will sideline him for six weeks.

In his first tour to Argentina, and with two home Tests looming against the Springboks, Holland is soaking up new rugby experiences as he gains more exposure to combative packs.

Having achieved his lifelong dream of donning the black jersey, Holland has quickly reset his goals to ensure his trajectory continues.

Provided his body holds together in the face of the rigorous physical demands the 22-year-old could feasibly enjoy a decade-long career that would project him towards his illustrious predecessors.

"This is just the start. I've still got a very long road ahead of me. This is a high-performance space where you need to be ambitious. My personal goals are more personal to me but it's making sure I increasingly contribute and hopefully one day I can look back on my career and have a legacy in the jersey and a stamp on that lock jersey.

"It can be taken away as easily as it was given to you. There's a lot of talent around the country. I'm just trying to get better every day. That's how I operate."

Such an attitude allowed Holland to become the first Netherlands-born All Black and look immediately at home on the international stage.