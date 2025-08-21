Women's Rugby World Cup: Ticket demand soars after Lioness success

Open Extended Reactions

Fans are expected to turn out in their thousands for the Women's Rugby World Cup. David Rogers/Getty Images

Demand for Women's Rugby World Cup tickets increased after the Lionesses' success at the European Championship, according to ticket site viagogo.

Searches for Women's Rugby World Cup on the site increased 121% in the week following England's victory over Spain in the Euro 2025 final in Switzerland.

England's opening game against the United States on Friday and the final at Allianz Stadium Twickenham on Sept. 27 have garnered the most interest.

Organisers expect next month's Twickenham final to smash the attendance record for a women's rugby match.

Tickets for the final have sold out, with approximately 82,000 supporters set to be at Twickenham.

- Can Maher transform the Women's Rugby World Cup?

- WRWC Q&A: Why England are favourites; players to watch

- Maher backs rebel rugby leagues but won't 'downgrade worth'

The existing record set for a women's XVs fixture is 58,498, when England clinched the 2023 Six Nations Grand Slam by beating France 38-33 at Twickenham.

At the Paris 2024 Olympics, a crowd of 66,000 watched the opening day of the women's rugby sevens programme at Stade de France.

The PA news agency has reported governing body World Rugby believes it could have sold out the World Cup final, which will be immediately preceded by the bronze medal match, two or three times over.

Information from PA contributed to this story.