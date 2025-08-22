Why now is the time to jump on the Wallabies bandwagon

You woke up on Sunday morning to see the most unthinkable of news. The Wallabies smashed the Springboks -- at altitude -- to break a 62-year hoodoo and secure the perfect start to the Rugby Championship. And there's a strong chance they can do it all again this weekend when they take on South Africa once more, this time in Cape Town.

The Wallabies haven't won in the cape in 33 years, losing their last seven straight at the venue, but not all hope is lost with the emerging youthful side prepared to withstand a mighty Springboks backlash and give just as much back in their second Rugby Championship matchup.

Saturday's incredible victory wasn't the first Wallabies upset over the last year, and it certainly won't be the last, as the countdown to a home Rugby World Cup in 2027 begins, while a famous Bledisloe Cup victory looks more and more promising, making now the perfect time to jump on the Wallabies bandwagon.

After a torrid Rugby Championship campaign last year that saw the Wallabies finish dead last, Joe Schmidt's squad have been revitalised over the last 10 months.

First they stunned England at Twickenham in one of their most incredible performances of the last five years, ending a nine-match drought against their northern rivals and claiming their first win at Twickenham since 2015. Next came their solid win over the Lions after they bullied and bashed their way to victory in Sydney to finish a series they came within minutes of winning. Finally, last week's drama.

Down 22-0 after 20 minutes it appeared all hope was lost, until the Wallabies produced a comeback for the ages. Displaying a level of grit and determination that has been missing for some time, the Wallabies punished every Springbok mistake while their forwards, led by captain Harry Wilson, bashed their way down the pitch.

Australian bench celebrate Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Their physical approach was immense making 396 post-contact metres and they were rewarded scoring six tries to three, while their defence -- despite a slow opening quarter -- was solid with an 88% tackle completion rate.

It was made all the more impressive given the absence of Australia's hardest ball runner in Rob Valetini.

But that was last week, and this is a new week, with more Wallabies injuries testing their depth and a stinging Springboks squad ready to make a statement.

Talismanic leader Wilson has been sidelined with a knee injury, while try-scorer Dylan Pietsch also joins the bloated rehab group with a broken jaw. But it's opened the door for Australian rugby's fastest man with flashy finisher Corey Toole finally handed his Wallabies debut, meanwhile the much-anticipated return of Valetini is finally upon us.

Valetini remains one of world rugby's most destructive ball-carriers and his absence has been noticeable despite the impressive numbers put forward by Will Skelton, Fraser McReight, and Wilson. His impressive 28-metres carried in a 40-minute cameo against the Lions in the second Test testament to what the back-rower can produce.

Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

While their physical forward pack is starting to hum, and has discovered a new sense of mongrel, their flashy backline is promising to produce even more magic with fullback Tom Wright continuing to tear opposition defenses to shreds, while Max Jorgensen has set the world alight with his try-scoring antics over the last two months. Add too, centres Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii and Len Ikitau, and the return of James O'Connor at fly-half and you've got a world-beating backline.

Meanwhile, a much-changed Bok lineup will have the Wallabies smelling blood in the water with their own leader Siya Kolisi ruled out, while Rassie Erasmus has turned to his veterans in Handre Pollard, Willie le Roux, and Cheslin Kolbe in a clear sign of where he wants to take the game with the Wallabies back three prepared to take on an endless barrage of high-balls.

It all points towards another nail-biting Test match, one that the Wallabies should be hopeful of winning, and with predicted sellout crowds for the Wallabies-Argentina series in Australia, a Bledisloe Cup series that looks closer than it has been in years, and an end of year tour that promises fireworks, now is the time to pull out the dusty Wallabies jersey from the closet and jump on the bandwagon.