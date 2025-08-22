Women's Rugby World Cup: England fans struggle to buy shirt amid error

Beyonce or Taylor Swift? Dogs or cats? USA rugby star Ilona Maher takes on ESPN's "You Have To Answer." (2:26)

Fans of the Red Roses have been left unable to purchase the team's shirt ahead of the Women's Rugby World Cup as there's a shortage in production by kit manufacturers Castore.

The shortage has left the RFU frustrated, sources told ESPN. One England supporter in Sunderland described the shortfall as a "disgrace" as fans have been unable to purchase the latest replica shirt which the Red Roses will wear for their World Cup campaign.

The Red Roses are favourites to lift the trophy on home soil, and the demand has quickly seen online stores' supply empty. Some shirts are now going for vastly inflated prices on eBay.

British brand Castore said in a statement: "We can confirm that official England Rugby World Cup shirts are now in short supply, as fans continue to show their amazing support for the Red Roses.

"Online stores are now sold out, but stock will be available at England game match venues."

It is understood Castore made a mistake when ordering the shirts, and the turnaround to increase the order would've stretched beyond the World Cup.

While supporters will be able to purchase the shirts at venues such as the Stadium of Light, it is understood the supply is limited.

Castore became the England team's kit manufacturer back in April, as they took over the role from Umbro. While the regular Red Roses shirt complete with O2 sponsorship can still be purchased online, the Rugby World Cup special edition is the one which has sold out.

Tournament regulations state teams cannot have their own sponsorship on the front of the kit, so the shirt the team will wear over the coming weeks is sponsor-less, but has the World Cup emblem on the front of the shirt.