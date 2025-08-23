Open Extended Reactions

Ireland's World Cup squad have offered their support to team-mate Shannon Ikahihifo after she revealed her breast cancer diagnosis.

Trailfinders second-row Ikahihifo, who has three Irish caps, was part of the pre-tournament training group but did not make the final squad.

On Friday the 30-year-old posted news of her condition on Instagram, writing: "Crazy to think that one day you can be running around on the rugby pitch feeling completely fine, then five days later you're sitting in a hospital room being told you have cancer.

"Still a little in shock if I'm honest, but I'm so blessed to have the most amazing husband, family, and friends that always carry when things start to feel a bit heavy.

"Fair to say she's been a pretty tough few weeks. But lucky we're tougher."

Ireland's co-captain Edel McMahon, who speaking ahead of her side's opening match against Japan on Sunday, praised Ikahihifo's honesty as she shared the team's backing.

"We found out as a group a little bit earlier than everyone else heard, but we respected Shannon's space that she wanted to deal with this herself and even get to terms with what the news is," she told reporters.

"A credit to her to be so brave to come out. It would be very easy to fall into the background and not say anything and not raise awareness herself.

"The full group are here to support her and we're all thinking of her. But at the same time, she's so selfless in that she didn't want to distract from rugby itself and all of the good work that's going on for World Rugby and this campaign.

"The squad are definitely thinking of her and we're here to support her whatever that looks like."