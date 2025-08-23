Australia 73-0 Samoa: Wallaroos earn record win at Women's Rugby World Cup

Beyonce or Taylor Swift? Dogs or cats? USA rugby star Ilona Maher takes on ESPN's "You Have To Answer." (2:26)

MANCHESTER, England -- The Wallaroos began their Women's Rugby World Cup campaign in emphatic fashion with a record 73-0 win over Samoa on Saturday.

The victory is Australia's biggest in a World Cup.

While they were heavy favourites going into the clash, Australia hit the ground running in Manchester against a powerful Samoan outfit who were cheered on by passionate fans throughout the match despite the blow out.

Hooker Katalina Amosa opened the scoring in the second minute and it was one-way traffic from there.

Desiree Miller scored a first-half hat trick for Australia. David Rogers/Getty Images

Fullback Caitlyn Halse, 18, became the youngest Australian to play at a Women's Rugby World Cup and marked the occasion with two tries.

Desiree Miller put a marker down for the tournament with a first-half hat trick, the third try coming from an excellent set play off a scrum that saw the left winger swing round to the right to score.

Emily Chancellor, Eva Karpani and Samantha Wood also added tried in the opening 40 minutes.

Perhaps most pleasing for coach Jo Yapp will be her side's defensive efforts. Australia were met with a physical Samoan side but their defence held up well as they took a 45-0 lead into the break.

Samoa came out much stronger in the second half and spend their fair share of time inside Australian territory. The Wallaroo's discipline at the breakdown hurt them but Samoa couldn't find a way through.

- England make statement to start record-breaking WRWC

- Writers' Q&A: England favourites? Players to watch?

- Women's Rugby World Cup 2025: Squad lists, fixtures, rankings

Australia eventually found their way up field again and Cecilia Smith was rewarded for her work in the midfield as she took her side beyond 50 points.

Adiana Talakai then scored off the back of a lineout drive and while Samoa continued to battle hard, her second try with five minutes remaining took Australia past their previous record wining margin of 62 points against South Africa in 2010.

Halse capped off a remarkable afternoon for herself and her side with a second try to close out the match.