Scotland 38-8 Wales: Francesca McGhie hat trick seals Women's Rugby World Cup win

MANCHESTER, England -- Scotland took a huge step towards the Women's Rugby World Cup quarterfinals on Saturday with a 38-8 win over Wales.

Both sides knew heading into the clash that the winner would be in pole position to qualify for the quarterfinals along with Canada, with Fiji completing Pool B.

Scotland were able to park their off-field issues, with several players set to be without a contract after the tournament.

It was anything but a distraction as they surged to a crucial victory.

Scotland got their Women's Rugby World Cup campaign off to the perfect start. ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

With so much on the line, it was an emphatic start to the match. Francesca McGhie burst down the left wing to open the scoring for Scotland inside the first minute.

Wales kept their composure and hit back through Alex Callender after 13 minutes, before McGhie bagged a second try moments after.

A Wales penalty pulled it back to 10-8, before Scotland went to the trenches, building phases and getting their reward through scrum-half Leia Brebner-Holden who sneaked through a gap in the Wales' goal line defence.

Scotland pulled away in the second half with McGhie completing her hat trick shortly after the break.

Evie Gallagher added to the tally off the back of a scrum penalty and Scotland were out of sight with Wales left reeling.