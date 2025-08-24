Ireland 42-14 Japan - Women's Rugby World Cup match report

Beyonce or Taylor Swift? Dogs or cats? USA rugby star Ilona Maher takes on ESPN's "You Have To Answer." (2:26)

Eve Higgins pounced with the key try as Ireland emerged from a test of character to launch their World Cup with a 42-14 victory over Japan.

Japan, positioned six places below their opponents in the global rankings in 11th place, were in the midst of an swashbuckling fightback at Franklin's Gardens as they battled to overturn a 28-14 deficit.

But, just as they looked destined to strike again, outstanding inside centre Higgins picked off a floating pass and ran the length of the field to score. It was a cruel blow for Japan to absorb and they were unable to recover.

Ireland had shown their mettle to dispatch tricky Pool C opponents by making the most of their greater physicality and it was early handling errors that prevented them from taking the lead sooner than wing Amee-Leigh Costigan's fifth-minute try.

Japan were already conceding yards in contact and to ram home Ireland's physical superiority they rumbled over for a maul touch down that was finished by Neve Jones.

Slowly the underdogs forced their way back in contention, showing skill and athleticism in possession and they went on to boss spells of the first half with Haruka Hirotsu crashing over from short range to reward their efforts.

But Ireland twice ignited in attack to storm clear with wings Costigan and Beibhinn Parsons combining beautifully for a dynamic score before Fiona Tuite benefitted from Higgins' slick footwork in midfield.

Japan's maul took charge soon after the interval, allowing flanker Masami Kawamura to cross, before seeing another promising period end in the face of stiff defending by the green shirts.

The best attack of the match followed from the Sakura Fifteen as they used their pace, agility and handling to force opening after opening, only for Higgins to strike at the moment when Ireland appeared to certain to crack again.

It was a painful setback for Japan, who were roared on by the neutrals at Franklin's Gardens, and they leaked another try to replacement Enya Breen with Ireland finishing strongly.