Another week and another round of spectacular Rugby Championship rugby!

For a second weekend we've seen a mighty upset with the Pumas finally, finally, defeating the All Blacks in Argentina for the first time in their history.

Meanwhile, it was another spirited performance from the Wallabies who went down fighting to the Springboks in Cape Town.

Read on for this week's talking points.

MOST OPEN RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP IN A DECADE

In a column ahead of the Rugby Championship opener two weeks ago I wrote the tournament remains in limbo after the 2025 edition with the Nations Championship and All Blacks-Springboks tour set to take its place in 2026 before the Rugby World Cup in 2027 will see a curtailed tournament. But after two incredible weeks of rugby, it's proving more than ever, there's a place in World Rugby for the southern hemisphere showpiece.

With the Wallabies claiming a famous victory in Ellis Park in the opening weekend before they came so very close to another in Cape Town on Sunday morning AEDT, and the Pumas stunned the All Blacks in Buenos Aires for their first ever win over New Zealand in Argentina, the tournament is wide open with all four teams square on the ledger with a win each, while the All Blacks only claim top spot by way of two bonus points.

Since Argentina's inclusion in the tournament in 2012 the tournament has never had such a sense of jeopardy or been so competitive. Already two weeks in, each team has beaten each other once and there's a strong possibility the trend will continue as the All Blacks and Wallabies return home to face the Springboks and Pumas respectably.

Corey Toole of Australia scores a try Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Getty Images

In South Africa, the Wallabies once again proved this is no false dawn and they're truly the real deal despite their eight-point 30-22 loss.

On a wet and muddy surface, the clash wouldn't feature the same flashy skills as a week earlier, but it was still an intense and enthralling encounter as both sides battled back and forth, exchanging the lead twice with neither appearing to get a clear ascendancy through the 80 minutes.

The Springboks reverted to what works best for them, a territorial gameplan that saw Handre Pollard and Grant Williams send up an aerial barrage to pin the Wallabies back in their own half, while Kwagga Smith, RJ Synman and Eben Etzebeth off the bench, bashed and battered the contact zone.

While the Wallabies showed a level of gritted determination that was witnessed a week earlier, but this time took on another edge with the side losing two of their attacking generals in Tom Wright and Nic White within the opening 10 minutes, before young gun Joseph-Aukuso Suallii failed to return to the pitch after halftime oranges. But despite the fightback, small margins and clumsy errors cruelled their chances of ending their Cape Town drought.

Meanwhile, Argentina's historic victory in Buenos Airies will still have the city partying as they dominated almost every aspect of the game against the All Blacks.

They played the best rugby of the weekend, looking flashy with the ball, more accurate, faster and more aggressive and took on another edge. The All Blacks simply couldn't withstand the pressure succumbing to three yellow cards -- two within minutes of each other -- as the Pumas walked away with a famous victory.

With everything so uncertain, you'd be a brave person to bet any side will come away from the upcoming two Test mini-tours with full points, and that's what makes the competition even better.

DID A MISSED PENALTY COST THE WALLABIES ANOTHER FAMOUS VICTORY?

Down 23-17 in the 64th minute, Wallabies flyer Corey Toole spun out of two tacklers from within his own half to dash 20 metres down field before chipping ahead. In a foot race with Pollard, the ball would be knocked towards the Springboks' tryline before Andrew Kellaway would scoop up the loose ball and be reeled in by Apelele Fassi just metres from the tryline. With the Wallabies on the ascendancy, it appeared for all money they would find the tryline once more and close the gap or take the lead.

Springboks' Aphelele Fassi fails to release the player before attacking the ball Stan Sport

Instead, the ball would somehow pop forward out of the ruck and the Springboks would race away down field ending the Wallabies' attacking raid.

But it should have never been a turnover. There was a clear and obvious penalty, with a second not far behind, with Fassi failing to release Kellaway before attacking the ball. It was clear and cynical as he delayed the play and Kellaway was never allowed the chance to pop the ball up to the supporting Toole or Nick Frost, while Cobus Reinach clearly changed his line to bump Toole and delay his entrance to the breakdown.

Both were clear cynical plays, and both occurred right in front of referee James Dolman. How neither were called will need to be questioned. Why in that moment did the ever-present TMO Richard Kelly decide to remain silent?

Given their attacking position, the Wallabies looked unstoppable with Toole, Frost and Tane Edmed close in support as the Boks attempted to regroup in defence. A yellow to Fassi for deliberately killing the ball would have been a straight yellow card and brought into question a penalty try. If given, that's seven points and the lead for the Wallabies.

The Wallabies would score minutes later with James O'Connor missing the conversion that would put them ahead, but it can't be understated how important a yellow card to Fassi would have been in that moment, even if they weren't awarded a penalty try. It was a game-changing play, and the Wallabies were tightening the screws on a tiring Boks side. A 10-minute passage with just 14-men would have opened the door to yet a famous Wallabies victory.

DO BROADCASTERS HAVE TOO MUCH CONTROL?

It's not the first time, and it won't be the last, but it's become too blatant and obvious the intent of host broadcasters SuperSport as they attempt to influence the referees -- and the game -- with their constant replays of perceived slights and penalties of opposition teams.

Sunday morning's clash in Cape Town was no exception with the broadcaster replaying even the most minute of moments of what they perceived as foul play by Wallabies players against the Springboks as they attempted to get James Doleman to overturn decisions, or award South Africa with penalties. Meanwhile, any of their own errors or foul play -- see above -- were quickly passed over, as they avoided any chance of bringing to light the Boks' slights.

Just 52 seconds into the clash Doleman awarded South Africa a questionable penalty, pinging Wallabies' Suaalii for sealing off the ruck, despite the outside centre entering the ruck through the gate and maintaining his feet despite Springboks' pressure. Stan Sport's commentary team was left confused by the decision with former Wallabies flanker Michael Hooper saying "I'd like to see that contest again, it didn't seem like there was much of a contest, I'd like to see how that played out." But instead of a replay of the breakdown penalty, the host broadcasters flashed a replay of a tackle between Rob Valetini on Malcolm Marx they deemed illegal. Doleman and TMO Kelly quickly waved the issue away, but it wouldn't be the last time the broadcaster would play such a role.

SuperSport are, of course, not the only broadcaster to do such things, but they remain the most blatant.

Is it time World Rugby hand down guidelines for host broadcasters? Or is it just another advantage to playing at home? Who knows, but it certainly colours the watching experience.

ALL BLACKS? MORE LIKE ALL YELLOWS

Three yellow cards in one game. Five in two weeks. Is it time the All Blacks were renamed all yellows instead?

The All Blacks were shocked in Buenos Aires by a Pumas side that dominated proceedings from the opening whistle to the final and it's highlighted just how much work New Zealand have ahead of themselves before they take on the world champions in two weeks' time.

Gonzalo Garcia of Argentina celebrates with teammate Marcos Kremer after scoring a try Rodrigo Valle/Getty Images

Under Scott Robertson the All Blacks have been labelled the "dumbest and dirtiest team in rugby" by New Zealand columnist Gregor Paul, with his side's ill-discipline remaining a sticking point for the under-fire coach.

Will Jordan was the first to see yellow after he changed his line and impeded Pumas wing Mateo Carreras as he chased down a cross-field kick. He was soon joined by Tupu Vaa'i who was punished for a professional foul with Nick Berry deeming the No.6 had deliberately attempted to knock down a pass during the movement that lead to a Juan Martin Gonzalez try.

Sevu Reece would receive the side's third after he was sent for the game's second knock-on.

Dumb. Dumb. Dumb.

All three from cynical play and all three very much avoidable.

The aura of the All Blacks has taken a beating over the last few weeks, none more so than this latest loss, but it's the team's poor decision making and terrible discipline that is doing the most damage.