The ESPN Scrum Rest team discuss whether World Rugby needs to do more to downplay the current influence broadcasters have on games. (1:33)

Open Extended Reactions

Following a large fan backlash last year, Super Rugby Pacific have rectified their 'lucky loser' finals rules to ensure top seeded teams that lose their qualifying final do not host a semifinal the following week.

The competition came under fire earlier this year after the top ranked Chiefs lost their opening qualifying final clash 20-19 to the Blues at Waikato but due to the 'lucky loser' rule were given a second chance as well as hosting rights for the semifinal against the Brumbies.

Editor's Picks TRC R2: Did a missed penalty cost the Wallabies? All Blacks or All yellows? Brittany Mitchell

It drew the ire not just from Brumbies fans, but fans across the competition, with many claiming the rule gave the Chiefs "two bites of the cherry" while the Brumbies - who downed the Hurricanes in Canberra - were not rewarded for their efforts and instead punished with their fourth straight semifinal in New Zealand.

According to Super Rugby Pacific CEO Jack Measley fan feedback was taken into account ahead of the 30th year of Super Rugby, with the competition changing the finals' structure to ensure the highest ranked losing team from the qualifying finals will play away from home in the semifinal and the grand final if they qualify.

Super Rugby Pacific CEO Jack Measley (far right). Joe Allison/Getty Images

"We did a full review of the final series as it played out. I think overall, we're really happy with the final series."

"The fact that we got such great games, we got some unexpected results. First time in a long time, we've seen a six [Blues] beat a one [Chiefs] and then almost go onto beat the two [Crusaders] and so we're really happy with it overall, but clearly there was a lot of feedback about, I guess, the double bonus of the lucky loser getting a second chance and getting the home final if you are ranked high enough."

"We got the feedback from all of our stakeholders and then it ended up going, we like the six team finals, we like everyone playing every week, but we felt a tweak was warranted to make sure that we're not giving too much advantage to a team that loses and you know, when we get to that finals period you have to win, to win."

The season will once again kick-off in early February with the Crusaders kicking off their title defence with a southern derby against the Highlanders in Dunedin, before Australia's oldest rivalry takes centre stage with Waratahs hosting the Reds in Sydney.

The action will continue following day with plenty of love sure to be felt on Valentine's Day with the Fijian Drua hosting Moana Pasifika at Lautoka, before the Blues and Chiefs face-off in a qualifying final rematch in Auckland, with all the action concluding out west with the Force hosting the Brumbies in Perth.

In a massive boost for the game in the Pacific, the competition will make a return to Tonga for only the second time when Moana Pasifika take on the Chiefs at Teufaiva Stadium in Round 9.

Meanwhile, the competition will also welcome back the Super Round, which was ditched in 2025, with the event to be hosted across the Anzac Day weekend in Round 11 in Christchurch.

The event will open Christchurch's much-awaited new One New Zealand Stadium with the Crusaders kicking off the festivities against their long-time rivals the NSW Waratahs before the Anzac Day rivalries continue with the Hurricanes facing the Brumbies and the Blues taking on the Reds. Before the action-packed weekend concludes with a double-header featuring the Highlanders against Moana Pasifika and the Chiefs facing Fijian Drua.

"In 2025 we saw Super Rugby Pacific take another big step forward, with more fans, more drama, and more unexpected results. That success has set the stage for an even bigger year in 2026 as we mark a milestone in Super Rugby," Super Rugby Pacific CEO Jack Mesley said.

"Thirty years on from the first Super Rugby season, the competition continues to deliver what makes it special - world-class players, high-octane rugby and a connection to communities right across the Pacific.

"The 2026 draw has something for everyone. With Super Round coming to Ōtautahi Christchurch and the full draw now released, it's the perfect time for fans to start planning how they'll be part of the action."