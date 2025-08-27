Women's Rugby World Cup 2025: How to watch England vs. Samoa

Beyonce or Taylor Swift? Dogs or cats? USA rugby star Ilona Maher takes on ESPN's "You Have To Answer." (2:26)

England entered this Women's Rugby World Cup with the rest of the world asking: Can anyone can stop them? After their tournament opener -- a 69-7 win over the United States -- those questions persist.

The Red Roses are clear tournament favourites this summer, although they enter their next game of in second place in Pool A.

Australia hold top spot after a 73-0 win over Samoa, giving them a slight points-difference advantage over England.

It means the Red Roses will be hoping to be fast out the blocks to correct the record. Here is everything you need to know ahead of the clash.

Key details and kick-off time

When: Saturday, Aug. 30 at 5 p.m. BST (2 a.m. AEST)

Where: cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens, Northampton

Match official: Maggie Cogger-Orr

How to watch on TV in the UK, Ireland and Australia

All 32 games of the Women's Rugby World Cup will be broadcast free-to-air on BBC and BBC iPlayer in the UK. In Australia, the tournament will be broadcast on 9Now, and in Ireland it will be available on RTE Player.

ESPN will also have extensive news, feature and match coverage. You can follow along here.

Team news and starting XVs

Note: Team lineups will be shown when they are announced this week.

The Red Roses kicked off the tournament with an 11-try win against the USA and took an early lead through Sadia Kabeya and Hannah Botterman before Erica Jarrell-Searcy pulled one back.

After Alev Kelter was shown a yellow card, Maud Muir and star Ellie Kildunne scored in quick succession for the hosts to lead 28-7 at half-time.

England improved further in the second half and a ruthless display saw seven more tries scored as Abby Dow, Kildunne and Amy Cokayne all crossed, while Jess Breach and Lark Atkin-Davies bagged braces.