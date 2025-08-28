Pistol Pete gunning for Wallabies Test return

The ESPN Scrum Rest team discuss whether World Rugby needs to do more to downplay the current influence broadcasters have on games. (1:33)

Backrower Pete Samu has returned to the Wallabies fold for the first time in two years while playmaker Tom Lynagh is also back to take on Argentina in the Rugby Championship.

Coach Joe Schmidt has unveiled a 36-player squad for two matches against the Pumas; in Townsville on September 6 and in Sydney a week later.

Argentina are coming off a historic first home win over the All Blacks.

The Wallabies finished their South African leg with their first win at Ellis Park in 62 years and a tight loss in Cape Town, with the changes to the squad mostly coming through injury.

"While it's disappointing to lose some players in what was an attritional fortnight in South Africa, we're pleased to be able to lean into the squad depth that we're trying to create and welcome back some familiar faces," Schmidt said in a statement.

"Argentina have been in strong form this year with wins over the British and Irish Lions and New Zealand and we know they'll be very tough to beat in Townsville."

Pete Samu [R] has been left out of the Wallabies squad for back-to-back Bledisloe Cup games against the All Blacks Kelly Defina/Getty Images

Lynagh has fully recovered from a head knock in the final British and Irish Lions Test, while veteran prop Allan Alaalatoa is back after also missing taking on the Springboks due to a shoulder injury.

Skipper Harry Wilson has overcome the knee issue which ruled him out of the second Springboks Test while winger Harry Potter returns following his hamstring injury.

Lynagh's Queensland coach Les Kiss, who will take over the Wallabies next year, said his charge was in a good head space after a brutal Lions series, wearing the No.10 jersey in each Test.

"He is going great. I've caught up with him since he has been back a number of times and he's feeling good about himself, for sure," Kiss said.

"Stepping down for a few weeks doesn't hurt him. It's an opportunity for him to freshen up but he has worked hard at the same time."

NSW Waratahs recruit Samu has replaced France-bound Langi Gleeson, who is managing a sore heel. Samu returned to Australia in July after spending two seasons playing for Bordeaux in France, with the former Brumbies gun looking to add to his 33 caps.

He was a Wallabies training partner during the Lions series but is now back in the selection mix.

Queensland's Josh Canham is another new face in the squad, replacing giant lock Will Skelton, who has returned to his French club La Rochelle.

The Wallabies remain hopeful he can take part in the Bledisloe Cup matches against New Zealand with "discussions ongoing".

Will Skelton of Australia Will Skelton has returned to France, leaving a major void for the Wallabies. (James Ross/AAP PHOTOS) A number of Australian players remain unavailable for selection, including playmakers Ben Donaldson and Noah Lolesio, hooker Matt Faessler and halfback Jake Gordon while star fullback Tom Wright is out for up to a year following knee surgery.

Wallabies squad:

Forwards: Allan Alaalatoa, Angus Bell, Josh Canham, Nick Champion De Crespigny, Nick Frost, Tom Hooper, Fraser McReight, Josh Nasser, Zane Nonggorr, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Billy Pollard, Tom Robertson, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Pete Samu, James Slipper, Carlo Tizzano, Taniela Tupou, Rob Valetini, Jeremy William, Harry Wilson.

Backs: Filipo Daugunu, Tane Edmed, Josh Flook, Len Ikitau, Max Jorgensen, Andrew Kellaway, Ryan Lonergan, Tom Lynagh, Tate McDermott, James O'Connor, Hunter Paisami, Harry Potter, Hamish Stewart, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Corey Toole, Nic White.