Women's Rugby World Cup: England make 13 changes for Samoa clash

England have made 13 changes for their second Women's Rugby World Cup match against Samoa in Northampton on Saturday.

Winger Jess Breach and centre Megan Jones are the only players named in the starting side who also started in the win over the United States in the tournament opener last week.

In the backs, Lucy Packer and Helena Rowland line up at scrum-half and fly-half, with Jade Shekells partnering Jones in the midfield.

Jess Breach has been named to start on the right wing against Samoa. Sam Mellish/Getty Images

Breach will switch to the right wing, with Claudia Moloney-MacDonald on the left and Emma Sing at fullback.

In the forwards, Kelsey Clifford, Lark Atkin-Davies and Sarah Bern make up the front-row, with Lilli Ives Campion and Rosie Galligan at lock.

The back-row sees the return of Marlie Packer as captain at openside flanker, with Abi Burton at blindside and Maddie Feaunati starting at No. 8.

Coach John Mitchell said before the tournament he had a plan for selections heading into the group stages.

"It has been in our planning to give everyone game time over the first two pool matches and, bar Holly [Aitchison], we've been able to execute that with this selection," Mitchell said.

"Our new combination want to make each other proud and build on our performance against USA in our opening match.

"It will be a great atmosphere for them at one of the most traditional rugby grounds in the country. They're all excited to get out there."