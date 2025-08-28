USA clash the Wallaroos' most important game ever

England rugby player Amy Cokayne speaks on how growing up in New Zealand helped her rugby career and why she moved out there in the first place. (2:01)

Open Extended Reactions

It's all on the line and it can't be overstated just how important Sunday morning's (AEST) clash is for the Wallaroos.

After a thumping 73-0 shutout of Samoa to open their Rugby World Cup, Australia have to secure a win over the USA in their second pool match to guarantee a quarterfinal place and a pass mark for the tournament. Anything more than that is a bonus, anything less is a failure.

It seems cruel to hinge a whole tournament on just one game, but unfortunately for Australia, that's the cards they've been dealt after they were placed alongside world No.1 England and Pacific 4 rivals the USA in what's been dubbed the Pool of Death.

A hammering win against Samoa was an expectation and after ticking that box they immediately set their sights on what is without question the biggest match the Wallaroos have ever played.

After years of making demands of Rugby Australia - and rightly so -- to increase support of the women's game, including the creation of the Super Rugby Women's competition seven years ago, further investment in player wages and playing opportunities as well as a fulltime coach, now is the time for the Wallaroos to walk the talk, get results and meet expectations.

Ashley Marsters of Australia scores a try Mark Evans/Getty Images

Australia have never had such a cohesive build-up to a World Cup or sent a squad with such experience. Seventeen players have appeared at a previous World Cup while the group has an average of 19 caps across the 32-player line-up. Meanwhile they've played 17 Test matches in the last two years alone in the lead-up to the global tournament, a massive increase on anything that had been seen previously.

They're experienced on the world stage and have a quiet confidence about them after they claimed their first major trophy at WXV2 last year, but most importantly they know what it takes to beat the USA after they edged the Eagles in Canberra 27-19 earlier this year.

Despite conceding a Hope Rogers' hat trick and struggling against the USA's power game early, they showed a level of poise and assuredness to see them home late in one of their most impressive victories of the year. And they'll need to bring that same level of calm this weekend if they're to progress.

History is not on the Wallaroos side heading into their York encounter, though. Of the nine previous hit outs, they've won just three, with last year's capitulation late in the second half, the perfect example of where it can all go wrong for Australia.

But stats don't always tell the whole story. Of Australia's three wins, two have occurred within the last three years, with a 58-17 hammering in 2023 another confidence builder for the group.

Meanwhile, the Eagles will be smarting after they were put to the sword 69-7 by the tournament hosts in the opening match of the World Cup. They simply had no answer for England's connected rush defence that smothered any attacking movements, a key area the Wallaroos should look to imitate, while they were their own worst enemy with discipline and miscommunication stifling their game.

Alev Kelter of the USA reacts after being involved in a stomping incident Mark Nolan/Getty Images

In response USA coach Sione Fukofuka has made the decision to drop firecracker outside centre Alev Kelter from the line-up, with the No.13 a penalty magnet, after she was handed a yellow card for a cynical slap down and conceded a massive five turnovers in the tournament opener. She no doubt would have also been a target for the Wallaroos after her red card for stomping on centre Georgina Friedrichs earlier this year - there's certainly no love lost between the pair.

Making nine changes in total, it's clear Fukofuka is looking to his side's power game to get them over the line with captain Kate Zachary shifting from openside to blindside in a bid to bring more power to the contact area. While Emily Henrich moves from wing to the vacant centre role, alongside hard ball runner Ilona Maher, in a bid to bring harder carries as they look to bend the line.

But mass changes could derail the group with miscues and miscommunication an area the Wallaroos will be happy to exploit.

Meanwhile, Australia will be happy they had plenty of tackle practice against the big ball carriers of Samoa last week as they prepare to face the USA's power game. But it's still an area they will have to take to another level. While they dominated the scoreline, they were still forced to make a huge 185 tackles, with their first-up hits often sliding off, missing 25 in total.

Three changes up front will bolster the group though, with experienced trio Tania Naden, Lydia Kavoa, Annabelle Codey moving into the 23, while Eva Karpani moves back onto the bench to provide extra punch late in the clash. Most importantly, Wallaroos coach Jo Yapp will be look to rising star Faliki Pohiva to play a dominant 50-minute stretch with her ball carrying and dominant tackles providing a solid platform for the Wallaroos to work off.

- Desiree Miller passed fit to play USA

Meanwhile, their backline has plenty of firepower with Desiree Miller and Maya Stewart two of the most lethal edge players in the world, centre Cecilia Smith has proven she's a gamebreaker with her ball carrying, while 18-year-old Caitlyn Halse announced herself to the world with her standout performance last week, despite some kicking woes.

The platform is there for the Wallaroos. They have the talent and experience to succeed. Now it's time they put their words into actions. It's win or go home and Australia are in the box seat.