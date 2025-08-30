Women's Rugby World Cup: Scotland book quarterfinal spot

Open Extended Reactions

Scotland booked their spot in the Women's World Cup quarter-finals after battling to a 29-15 win over resilient Fiji at Salford Community Stadium.

Another early try from Francesca McGhie and a brace from Rhona Lloyd helped Scotland establish a 17-5 half-time lead but Manuqalo Komaitai's score after the restart left this Pool B clash in the balance.

However, McGhie's fifth try of the tournament and Emma Orr's excellent solo effort -- earning Scotland a bonus point -- helped Bryan Easson's side claim a hard-fought victory which guarantees a top-two spot.

Fiji scored a late consolation through Karalaini Naisewa but their pool-stage exit was confirmed, with Wales also eliminated after Scotland joined pool leaders and favourites Canada on 10 points.

While they were 10-0 up after 10 minutes, Scotland were put through their paces in a hard-fought match, with two of their four tries arriving when Fiji were down to 14 with players in the sin-bin.

After scoring in less than a minute in Scotland's 38-8 win over Wales last weekend, McGhie needed just 94 seconds to open her account as Fiji were caught cold by Orr's hack down the pitch.

McGhie raced on to the kick and grubbered a couple of metres before diving on the ball for a try, while Fiji's bad start continued when Vika Matarugu was yellow-carded for a high challenge on Ellian Clarke.

Emma Orr's try earned Scotland the bonus point they desired from their win over Fiji in Manchester. ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Scotland took full advantage with their opponents down to 14 as Evie Gallagher handed off to Helen Nelson down the short side from a scrum before Lloyd finished in the right corner in the 10th minute.

Fiji, though, gradually started to find some rhythm as the first half wore on and following Nunia Daunimoala's stunning break forward, the ball was worked to Loraini Senivutu to go over in the corner.

Just as it appeared Fiji were starting to get on top, Orr scooped up a loose ball and handed over to Lloyd, who exchanged passes with Lisa Thomson before racing clear for a 34th-minute try.

But Fiji's intensity went up a notch after the break as they exerted intense pressure and camped in the Scotland 22, with Naisewa held up over the line before Komaitai dotted down in the 51st minute.

Pool B P W B +/- Pts 1 - Canada 2 2 2 100 10 2 - Scotland 2 2 2 44 10 3 - Fiji 2 0 0 -72 0 4 - Wales 2 0 0 -72 0

Scotland, though, responded well to the setback as a driving maul got them close to the Fiji line, with the ball worked to the left flank for McGhie to step inside Kolora Lomani after 56 minutes.

After Bitila Tawake was sin-binned for a shoulder-to-head challenge on Elis Martin, Orr collected the ball on halfway and shrugged off a couple of challenges for a fantastic solo try on the right.

Alowesi Nakoci had a try disallowed for a knock-on in the build-up while Kelerayani Luvu was denied a certain score when McGhie sprinted the width of the pitch to drag the Fijian into touch.

Naisewa barrelled over with five minutes remaining before Salote Nailolo received Fiji's third yellow card late on.