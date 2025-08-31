Women's Rugby World Cup: Ireland ease into quarterfinals

England rugby player Amy Cokayne speaks on how growing up in New Zealand helped her rugby career and why she moved out there in the first place. (2:01)

Ireland's bumpy passage through the World Cup pool stage continued as they came through another test of character to overcome Spain 43-27 at Franklin's Gardens.

For the second successive weekend they were forced to dig deep to subdue underdog opponents positioned outside the top 10 in the global rankings, with Spain matching the determination and ability shown by Japan. But once again resolute Ireland had the tools to get the job done, with number eight Grace Moore and wing Anna McGann touching down twice each in a bonus-point win that secures their place in the quarterfinals.

Twice they had to face down periods of Spanish resurgence with Las Leonas impressive on both sides of the ball, only for costly lapses in concentration to ensure an upset was out of reach.

The rivals have a history of close contests -- five of the last nine fixtures have been decided by fewer than three points -- and this Pool C showdown was no different, even if its competitiveness was not reflected in the final scoreline.

Grace Moore scored Ireland's fifth try as Ireland dominated Spain in Northampton. Grace Moore of Ireland scores her team's fifth try during the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 Pool C match between Ireland and Spain at Franklin's Gardens on August 31, 2025 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

Dannah O'Brien profited from her own up and under to start the scoring and Ireland raced further ahead when Amee-Leigh Costigan finished in the left corner following some sharp handling and determined clearouts. But the game turned on its head when Spain hit back with two tries founded on the strength and determination of their forwards, with giant tighthead prop Eider Garcia a force at close quarters.

Two big carries from Garcia had drawn in the green shirts and then they pulled the trigger by feeding wing Claudia Perez, who crossed with a flourish. Hooker Marieta Roman was the next over from a rolling maul and suddenly all the momentum was with Spain, only for a series of mistakes in defence to give Ireland a sniff of the line which they took when Eve Higgins crashed over.

Now the Irish were back in control and once the underdogs had been softened up in the forwards, they went wide for McGann to complete a simple run in.

Pool C P W B +/- Pts 1 - Ireland 2 2 2 44 10 2 - New Zealand 1 1 1 46 5 3 - Spain 2 0 1 -62 1 4 - Japan 1 0 0 -28 0

Spain came out for the second half with all guns blazing and engineered a fine try when Zahia Perez sent Claudia Pena over, but the fightback was just an illusion.

First their defence opened up for Moore to gallop over and as the third quarter approached the number eight used her power to cross for a second time.

The TMO confirmed a try for Spain lock Lourdes Alameda, McGann replied with her second before the afternoon was wrapped up with Cristina Blanco touching down two minutes into overtime.