'The female Jonah Lomu' - Portia Woodman-Wickliffe breaks try-scoring record

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe became New Zealand's record try scorer -- men's or women's -- on Sunday as the Black Ferns thrashed Japan 62-19 to reach the Women's World Cup quarterfinals.

Having scored in last week's win over Spain, Woodman-Wickliffe needed one more try to surpass former All Black Doug Howlett's record of 49.

The 34-year-old scored her 50th try after 12 minutes in Exeter in her 30th Test match for New Zealand. The score also extended her own record World Cup try tally to 22.

With back-to-back World Cup victories and two Olympic gold medals, Woodman-Wickliffe is a legend of both the XVs and sevens codes.

Black Ferns co-captain Ruahei Demant said her impact on the game is immeasurable.

"I think a lot of people have compared P [Portia] to the female the female Jonah Lomu... that's exactly what she's done," Demant said after the match.

Woodman-Wickliffe scored her 50th try for the Black Ferns on Sunday. World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images

"She's single-handedly the most influential women's rugby player in the world. I'm so proud and fortunate that I'm able to play alongside her as a teammate and not an opposition.

"Regardless of the milestones, the accolades she achieves, for those of us who know her as a person, she is one of the most humble, down to earth people you'll ever meet.

"I know that she'll say that the tries she notches up is just her doing her job ... but it's so nice to have someone like her outside you to finish all the opportunities that the girls work so hard to create."