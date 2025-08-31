Women's Rugby World Cup: Week 2 highlights as tournament springs into life

England cruise past Samoa 92-3 to top their group with 10 points, with one match remaining in the group stage. (1:10)

Week 2 of the Women's Rugby World Cup delivered a game for the ages in Australia's 31-31 draw against the United States and an upset, as South Africa beat Italy.

There is now just one place in the quarterfinals -- which will go to either Australia or the U.S. -- up for grabs.

England, Scotland, Canada, New Zealand, Ireland, France and South Africa are all through.

Who will play who is yet to be determined, with plenty to play for in the final week.

Here's a look at the second weekend of action from the Women's Rugby World Cup.

Biggest question: Can Australia do enough against England?

Desiree Miller will be key for Australia who need four tries against England. Stu Forster/Getty Images

When the final siren went in York on Saturday, there was some confusion about what it meant for Australia and the United Sates following their 31-31 draw. However, the permutations are -- thankfully -- fairly simple.

The U.S. need a bonus point win over Samoa next week to have any chance of qualifying.

A bonus point (win or lose) will see Australia qualify regardless of whether the U.S. get a bonus point or not.

Should Australia lose without a bonus point (failing to score four tries) and the U.S. get their bonus point, it comes down to points difference.

Simple, right?

The pressure is undoubtedly on Australia. They need to go down to Brighton and get some kind of result to go through. It's a tough ask.

England are relentless and coach John Mitchell won't want his side to give anyone an inch, let alone four tries.

Ilona Maher watch:

Ilona Maher won three turnovers for the U.S. against Australia Stu Forster/Getty Images

After some good moments in the opening match against England, Ilona Maher backed it up and was a real enforcer for her side against Australia. Maher made her mark with powerful ball running, making good post-contact metres and was strong at the breakdown, winning three turnovers.

However, her disappointment was obvious after the result.

"We were in it back and forth and then we were up towards the end there and then they scored again," Maher told ESPN.

"So it was definitely, I think just disappointment [because] we had it and then just errors happen and whatnot."

Other stories to know:

England's welcome selection headache:

The Red Roses are quick to distance themselves from the narrative they are effectively operating two different starting XVs at the World Cup.

But, after two rounds you can pretty much bet your mortgage on 14 of the 15 starters for the knockout stages. Those who started against the U.S. are likely to be the ones carrying England through the tournament. The team that faced Samoa are perceived to be the ones who are trying to force their hands.

Paul Harding/Getty Images

John Mitchell steers away from such thoughts, saying any selection is based on a bank of knowledge grown since he took the job in May 2023, as well as form. While they've has a few injury disruptions -- including captain Zoe Aldcroft being out for a fortnight - you can still just about work out the team that will play in the quarterfinal.

The one key positional decision is on the wing. Will it be Jess Breach or Claudia Moloney-Macdonald? Both started against Samoa on Saturday and it was Breach who starred, scoring a hat trick in their 92-3 win. Moloney-Macdonald did not want for effort and crossed late on.

Who Mitchell starts against Australia on the wings will be fascinating. You expect him to wrap certain players up in cotton wool -- perhaps the outstanding Meg Jones who, like Breach, has started both matches so far -- but Moloney-Macdonald will want to put down a marker next week.

The pack looks settled, but any ambiguity over what England's best team is will largely focus around who joins Abby Dow on the wings.

South Africa make history:

South Africa were overcome with emotion after their win over Italy. PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

South Africa provided perhaps the moment of the tournament so far on Sunday when they qualified for the knockout stages for the first time in their history.

The Springboks stunned Italy 29-24 in York to book their place in the quarterfinals. They had never beaten Italy before, either.

There was an outpouring of emotion of emotion and huge celebrations as South Africa achieved the historic feat. They face France next week to decide who will finish top of Pool D.

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe breaks another record:

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe became New Zealand's record try scorer -- men's or women's -- on Sunday as the Black Ferns thrashed Japan 62-19 on Sunday.

Woodman-Wickliffe needed one more try to surpass former All Black Doug Howlett's record of 49 and went over after 12 minutes in Exeter to snatch the record.

The 34-year-old came out of retirement to make a bid for a third-straight World Cup crown to add to her two sevens Olympic gold medals.

The kids are alright:

There's certainly no need to worry about the future of the code in the south with young guns Caitlyn Halse and Braxton Sorensen-McGee making headlines following their efforts for Australia and New Zealand, respectively.

Braxton Sorensen-McGee score hat trick against Japan. Bob Bradford - CameraSport via Getty Images

Both 18-year-olds have set the world stage alight, Sorensen-McGee with her hat trick against Japan on Sunday, Halse with her incredible double to keep the Wallaroos in the game against the U.S. on Saturday.

Dubbed 'the Kid' in Australia, Halse has been integral in the Wallaroos efforts so far with four tries to her name. Meanwhile Sorensen-McGee has become one of the Black Ferns most impressive attacking threats.

Highlight to watch:

