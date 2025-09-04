Rugby Championship R3 preview: Lineups, team news, predictions

Open Extended Reactions

We've had a break, but now we're back and there's plenty on the line in Round 3 of the Rugby Championship.

After a huge tour in South Africa the Wallabies return home to host a high-flying Pumas who got the job done against the All Blacks in Buenos Aires.

Meanwhile, the All Blacks will be looking to turn their fortunes around to defend a 50 Test win streak at Eden Park when they host their biggest rivals in the Springboks.

Read on as we bring you the latest team news below and look ahead to the Round 3 clashes.

Saturday, September 6

Australia vs. Argentina, Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville, 2:30pm AEST [5:30pm NZST, 6:30am RSA, 1:30am ARG]

Wallabies:

Replacements:

Pumas: Juan Cruz Mallia, Bautista Delguy, Lucio Cinti, Sanitago Chocobares, Mateo Carreras, Santiago Carreras, Gonzalo Garcia, Pablo Matera, Marcos Kremer, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Pedro Rubiolo, Franco Molina, Joel Sclavi, Julian Montoya, Mayco Vivas.

Replacements: Ignacio Ruiz, Boris Wenger, Francisco Coria Marchetti, Guido Petti, Joaquin Oviedo, Agustin Moyana, Geronimo Prisciantelli, Benjamin Elizalde.

Team news: Felipe Contepomi has made three changes to his line-up with Santiago Carreras handed the starting flyhalf role after a fine performance against the All Blacks in Buenos Aires in the absence of Tomos Albornoz. Meanwhile, the backrow has been bolstered with Marcos Kremer returning with Pablo Matera shifting to No.8. Joel Sclavi rounds out the starting changes moving into tight-head prop. The bench has seen several changes with Boris Wenger to make his debut, with Francisco Coria Marchetti a fellow front-row replacement. Agustin Moyano, Geronimo Prisciantelli and Benjamin Elizalde round out the bench.

Prediction:

New Zealand vs. South Africa, Eden Park, Auckland, 5pm AEST [7pm NZST, 9am RSA, 4am ARG]

All Blacks: Will Jordan, Emoni Narawa, Billy Proctor, Jordie Barrett, Rieko Ioane, Beauden Barrett, Finlay Christie, Wallace Sititi, Ardie Savea, Simon Parker, Tupou Vaa'i, Scott Barrett, Fletcher Newell, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot.

Replacements: Samisoni Taukei'aho, Tamaiti Williams, Tyrel Lomax, Fabian Holland, Du'Plessis Kirifi, Kyle Preston, Quinn Tupaea, Damian McKenzie.

Springboks:

Replacements:

Teams news: Scott Robertson has made five changes to his starting line-up and several more on the bench in a massive clash against the Springboks. Sevu Reece has found himself out of the 23 completely following several below par performances, making way for Emoni Narawa, while Finlay Christie will start his first Test July last year. Fabian Holland has found himself on the bench, allowing for Tupou Vaa'i to move from blindside flanker to lock. Simon Parker has transferred from No. 8 to flanker with Wallace Sititi moving to No. 8. Tyrel Lomax, who returns from injury, and openside flanker Du'Plessis Kirifi have been included on the bench.

Predictions: