England vs. Australia: How to watch Women's Rugby World Cup match

The stats are looking rosey for England after two games at the Women's Rugby World Cup: 161 points scored, 10 conceded, two wins, no losses.

England, who are firm favourites to lift the win the tournament, have already secured qualification to the knockout stages before their final Pool A game against Australia in Brighton on Saturday.

It is their visitors that provide the most intrigue, though. A thrilling 31-31 draw against the United States kicked the tournament into life and with it created serious jeopary for end of the pool stage.

The pressure, undoubtedly, is on the Wallaroos. They need to either secure a bonus-point over England -- a demonstrably tall order -- or hope the U.S. fail to get a bonus-point victory over Samoa.

Should Australia lose without a bonus point (failing to score four tries) and the U.S. get that extra point, it comes down to points difference.

It's all to play for.

Here is everything to know ahead of Saturday's clash.

Key details and kick-off time

When: Saturday, Sept. 6 at 5 p.m. BST (2 a.m. AEST)

Where: American Express Stadium

Match official: Aurelie Groizeleau

How to watch on TV in the UK, Ireland and Australia

All 32 games of the Women's Rugby World Cup will be broadcast free-to-air on BBC and BBC iPlayer in the UK. In Australia, the tournament will be broadcast on 9Now, and in Ireland it will be available on RTE Player.

Team news and starting XVs

Red Roses head coach John Mitchell said there is still room improvement despite England running up a record score in their 92-3 dismantling of Samoa.

Mitchell was delighted with several performances, no less the 27-point haul from Helena Rowland at fly-half and the hat trick from Jess Breach, but he still sees some areas where England can step things up. One section of the match was the end of the first half and start of the second 40 where the Red Roses made a few, rare, errors.