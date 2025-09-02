Women's Rugby World Cup: Ruthless England looking for statement Australia win

England Rugby World Cup player Amy Cokayne discusses her career away from rugby in the RAF and how she manages to balance both careers. (1:47)

England have vowed to show their ruthlessness against Australia on Saturday and finish their pool campaign with a statement.

The Red Roses have been untroubled by the United States and Samoa but are expecting a lift in intensity with Australia still looking to qualify for the knockout stages after their 31-31 draw against the U.S. last week.

If the U.S. get a bonus point against Samoa on Saturday, Australia face the daunting prospect of likely needing to get a bonus point of their own against England later that evening.

With the Wallaroos needing to score plenty of points, fly-half Zoe Harrison said it's a chance for the Red Roses to show how resilient they are in what will be a fierce battle.

Zoe Harrison wants England to end their pool campaign in style. Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images.

"I think our biggest thing in this game will be our defence to show 'We know what you have to do but we're not going to allow you through to do that,'" Harrison said.

"Because then it puts a stamp on the games going further as well. We're here to go to the table, they're there to stay in it. It's just going to be an exciting game, and they've got something to play, we've got something to pay for.

"It's a game of rugby, it just going to go head-to-head.

"We're there to win against Australia and play our best rugby because ultimately that's what we're here to do.

"We want to go into the [knockout] matches after being in the best possible position."

Australia's back three have proved they have points in them already this tournament, with winger Desiree Miller scoring five tries and fullback Caitlyn Halse adding four in their opening two matches.

Eighteen-year-old Halse said her and her teammates are ready to rise to the occasion at what is expected to be close to a sell out stadium in Brighton.

"I've definitely grown up wanting to play on the international stage," Halse said. "I've never played in front of that kind of crowd, so I'll be trying to feed off the crowd's energy and getting myself pumped up for that game."