Rugby's greatest rivalry: Fairytale triumph awaits All Blacks or Springboks

Rugby's greatest rivalry. One versus two in the world. Ardie Savea's 100th test. The All Blacks seeking to defend their 31-year, 50-match unbeaten record at Eden Park. The Springboks chasing the last bastion to further enhance their world champion status by notching five successive wins over the All Blacks. What more could any rugby fan ask for?

The biggest match of the rugby year is on our doorstep. That's not to dismiss or disrespect any other nation but good luck finding a fixture that competes with this blockbuster billing.

In a New Zealand context alone, this is the most significant home match for the All Blacks since the British and Irish Lions tour in 2017.

Prior to that, you must go back to the 2011 World Cup final at the same Auckland venue.

Let's start there, with Eden Park, home of two World Cup triumphs, men's and women's, for New Zealand rugby.

The Springboks are believed to have geared their season around 'breaking the fortress'.

With success or failure this week to define their year, the Boks will throw everything into this test.

For a team that has savoured so much success, including successive World Cup titles, winning at Eden Park for the first time since 1937, having suffered seven straight defeats at the venue, would deliver the All Blacks a crushing blow while knocking off one of the few remaining feats Rassie Erasmus' men are yet to achieve.

Nervous tension grips a nation. New Zealand rugby supporters, those who generally attend All Blacks tests anyway, are not vocal at the best of times.

Throw in the backdrop of the All Blacks' maiden loss in Argentina, and the sold out crowd that attends this weekend will be far from confident.

If ever the All Blacks need them to find their voice, though, it's now.

After five losses from 19 tests, Scott Robertson and his inexperienced All Blacks management team have everything to prove.

Up against the wily, innovative Erasmus, this weekend marks the defining test of Robertson's coaching nous and his ability to evoke swift improvements, specifically around discipline and defusing high balls, in the face of consuming pressure.

Erasmus will call on Tony Brown's inside knowledge of New Zealand rugby but the All Blacks, with Sir Wayne Smith in camp this week, couldn't ask for a more knowledgeable resource to extract nuggets of gold.

With all eyes transfixed, there is no escaping the significance of this result.

For all Robertson's domestic success, this occasion, this stage, is a world away from claiming seven Super Rugby titles with the Crusaders.

"Yeah, I think this press conference covers that off," Robertson told a packed media gathering when asked if this is the most significant week of his coaching career.

"One plays two; all eyes of the world watching. It is pretty exciting for us as a country. We have got a record that we are really proud of and we will play for.

"My job is to set this team up to perform on Saturday night but you take a couple of deep breaths and realise the stakes that are at hand."

Robertson went on to acknowledge the fear factor associated with not wanting to be tagged as the All Blacks team responsible for letting Eden Park's status crumble.

If that does transpire so, too, will the walls simultaneously cave in on Robertson's tenure as the return match against the Boks next week in Wellington looms.

"Of course there's a bit of a fear element that's part of being human," Robertson said. "That's natural because of the history. There's a lot of power in fear as well it gets your body ready for survival. It's the most human thing to do you're here to protect something."

To be fair to Robertson, the Springboks recent dominance over the All Blacks is not all on his watch, with two losses, including the tense 2023 World Cup final, coming before his arrival.

Last year in two contests in South Africa the All Blacks had the Springboks on the ropes, only to let victory slip with familiar second half fades that have proven problematic.

Joe Schmidt's Wallabies, though, in their 1-1 mini series in South Africa to open their Rugby Championship campaign showed the Springboks are anything but infallible.

With pace, ball movement, width and astute short tactical kicking, the Wallabies regularly stretched and broke the Springboks open to offer the All Blacks something of a timely blueprint.

The All Blacks set piece should match up well with the Springboks. Achieve parity there, and their quest will be to impose fatigue on the traditionally big South African pack.

"It's the understanding of fighting styles," All Blacks assistant coach Scott Hansen said. "They're direct, they're very physical and they go to the air.

"Our fighting style is different. We want to manipulate differently so it's around how we control and adjust during the test.

"The All Blacks are at their best when they adjust, when our attack is being decisive and when we're earning opportunities through our defence.

"We have to be courageous; we have to be fearless and we need to play like the All Blacks.

"It's a massive opportunity for us this week. The world champions at home at Eden Park. This is exactly the type of challenge the team needs to know where we are at. That's the way we've approached it, that's what's in front of us."

Wallace Sititi, last year's All Blacks player of the season and World Rugby breakthrough, starred against the Springboks in Cape Town in his starting debut.

With footwork, ball skills, pace and power, the 22-year-old loose forward embodies the attacking intent the All Blacks must harness if they are to respond against the Boks.

Fuelled by Savea's milestone match, as he becomes the All Blacks' 15th centurion, Sititi detailed the desire to honour his mentor while embracing the stage he is about to confront.

"Ardie revolutionised the loose forward position, I think we're seeing that this year as well," Sititi said. "He's somebody I model my game by, bits of it, and also somebody that I take inspiration from.

"Growing up you watch the All Blacks and Springboks play. I watched Manu Samoa play the Springboks with my father as well and it's always a special occasion. It's a great challenge.

"It's a big match, there's no doubt about it. Eden Park has been a home for the All Blacks and New Zealand rugby. As players we talk about these big moments. It's what we work for, it's what we dream of."

Only one of these great rivals, though, will emerge with their fairytale triumph.