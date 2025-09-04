England praise 'magical' Women's Rugby World Cup support

England Rugby World Cup player Amy Cokayne discusses her career away from rugby in the RAF and how she manages to balance both careers. (1:47)

England lock Rosie Galligan has said the support the side have received during the early stages of the Women's Rugby World Cup has been "magical."

The Red Roses have recorded big wins against the United States and Samoa in front of large crowds in Sunderland and Northampton respectively to kick off their campaign.

Their third and final Pool A match against Australia in Brighton is also close to a sell out and Galligan said she has never experienced fanfare like it.

Rosie Galligan has been overwhelmed by the support for England Morgan Harlow - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images

"This has been magical. I think Sunderland for me, just the way we were going down the street and had fans in floods, walking towards the stadium, the fireworks as you came off the bus, it genuinely felt like something I've never experienced before," Galligan told media this week.

"I think it just shows how far the sport has come, but also being at home in a tournament compared to being on the other side of the world in New Zealand three years ago, it does make a massive difference."

Galligan said getting extra tickets for her own family has been a challenge this week as England look to make a statement against the Wallaroos.

"I've been going deep into the staff WhatsApp group, trying to get some of their tickets. But no, it'll be so good just to have all of our family and friends here," Galligan said.

Galligan's personal journey has been an inspirational one.

Galligan has become a key part of England's pack George Wood - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images

In 2019 she contracted meningitis, which put her in hospital and almost resulted in her losing her legs.

Then after returning to rugby in 2020, she broke her ankle which sidelined her for a year. She came back to make the squad for the delayed 2022 World Cup.

"We've all got our peaks and troughs, and life is a bit of a rollercoaster both on and off the pitch," Galligan said.

"Being able to say that I had meningitis, I broke my ankle, had a year out trying to get back from that and managed to do it... and then I've been involved in the England squad ever since. That for me was a massive achievement.

"Not only did I physically get stronger from those real big lows, but I also mentally became a completely different person.

"So it is just about taking whatever comes with you and your stride. The positives are always the things that you remember but actually knowing that you got through some really dark lulls is also really important to remember."