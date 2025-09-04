The ESPN Scrum Rest team discuss whether World Rugby needs to do more to downplay the current influence broadcasters have on games. (1:33)

Nic White's retirement tour will continue in Townsville when the halfback partners returning Wallabies flyhalf Tom Lynagh and captain Harry Wilson against Argentina.

Andrew Kellaway has won the battle to fill the injured Tom Wright's boots at fullback at Queensland Country Bank Stadium on Saturday in the other change to the side that lost narrowly in Cape Town a fortnight ago.

James O'Connor steered the ship in the two-game South African tour but will come off the bench behind 22-year-old Lynagh, who was badly concussed in the third Lions Test.

White had announced his retirement in the lead-up to that game but will start for a fourth-straight Test after answering an SOS following veteran No.9 Jake Gordon's hamstring injury.

Andrew Kellaway runs away to score a try for the Wallabies in their win over England at Twickenham, November 9, 2024 Julian Finney/Getty Images

Tom Hooper will shift to the second row to replace Will Skelton, who has returned to French club duties, while Wilson has overcome a knee issue to wear the No.8 as Rob Valetini moves to No.6.

Carlo Tizzano will get his first action since the third Lions Test, named on a bench that also includes versatile back Filipo Daugunu.

The teams are effectively fighting for a crucial top-six ranking ahead of December's World Cup draw that would ensure smoother passage to the final stages of the 2027 showpiece.