Women's Rugby World Cup: Jess Breach set for 50th England cap

England head coach John Mitchell has rung the changes once again for their World Cup clash against Australia on Saturday, with Jess Breach set for her 50th international cap.

Only wing Breach, plus centre Megan Jones and second row Rosie Galligan keep their places from last weekend's 92-3 thumping of Samoa, which guaranteed England a spot in the quarterfinals.

The tournament hosts will be looking to progress as Group A winners and Mitchell has turned back to his frontrunners, with 14 of the XV who started in a 69-7 thrashing of the USA two weeks ago set to feature in Brighton.

Breach bagged a hat trick against Samoa to go past 50 tries for her country and is set for her landmark appearance eight years after her international debut, when she touched down six times against Canada.

Mitchell said: "To reach 50 caps for your country is testament to the hard work and dedication put in over a number of years, not only by the individual but by those who support them daily.

Jess Breach scored a hat trick against Samoa last weekend. Alex Pantling - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images

"Jess should be incredibly proud of her milestone and we're looking forward to her taking to the field on Saturday."

Zoe Aldcroft, captain for the tournament, was already ruled out of the clash to face the Wallaroos with a bruised knee, while centre Emily Scarratt has not been risked owing to nerve damage in her shoulder.

Alex Matthews takes the captain's armband in Aldcroft's absence for just the second time in her career, while Holly Aitchison returns from an ankle injury to take a place on the bench.

Mitchell added: "We want to build on our opening matches of the tournament and finish the pool stage with a good performance against Australia.

"Brighton has been a great host for us this week. It's a new venue for the Red Roses, one that has a history of World Cup magic. We're excited to see thousands of our supporters come down to the south coast and get behind the girls."