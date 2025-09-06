Six wild minutes of Wallabies confidence and belief

Open Extended Reactions

It will go down in Wallabies folklore. An incredible 10-minute period -- six of which came after the fulltime siren -- that saw captain Harry Wilson reject multiple chances to end the match with a draw and instead chase the most unlikely of victories in the heat at Townsville.

Trailing by three points as the hooter sounded, Wilson showed a level of confidence only a captain who had recently broken a 62-year record could, as he backed his young side in to find the tryline and beat the Pumas 28-24.

After they'd pummeled their way to level the scores with seven minutes left on the clock, it seemed the Wallabies had done just enough to get themselves within striking distance of victory, until they were forced to watch Juan Cruz Mallia slot a simple penalty straight through the uprights with just a minute left on the clock.

One of the most unlikely passages of Wallabies rugby would ensue.

Kicking short to attempt to regain possession, it would be the Pumas who would make the error off a simple restart, knocking the ball on in the air and giving the Wallabies the perfect platform to enter Argentina's half.

Australia's Angus Bell (2nd L) celebrates a game winning try with teammates MICHAEL CHAMBERS/AFP via Getty Images

Despite immense pressure from the Pumas' front row, the Wallabies held strong, with Tate McDermott sending the ball wide through the backline as the siren for fulltime sounded in the background. As the pressure piled on it was the Pumas who blinked first, conceding a penalty almost directly in front and under 30 metres from the posts.

Take the points to end the match with a draw? Or play for the win? It's perhaps one of the hardest decisions Wilson has had to make as Wallabies captain. Incredibly, alongside his leadership group, he pointed to the sideline, showing full faith in his men.

A lineout seven metres from the line, Brandon Paenga-Amosa peeled off the back of the rolling maul, attempting to bash his way through the line. As the men in gold attempted to pound their way through what seemed an immoveable blue wall, the Pumas succumbed once again to the pressure, handing out yet another penalty. This time just metres from the line.

Take the three? Or continue bashing away? With three minutes already gone after the siren, Wilson backed his men once more, this time picking the tap option.

Five metres out, Paenga-Amosa pummeled the line with his forward reinforcements following close behind. Once again the Pumas couldn't keep their line and handed the Wallabies another penalty. Four minutes down, another chance for the Wallabies to steal the win.

Once more Wilson selected the tap option and once again Paenga-Amosa charges the line. Quickly it's given to Carlo Tizzano who takes on the line, then Zane Nonggor who can't find his way through, before Len Ikitau scoops the ball, takes a step and sends a perfect no-look pass to Angus Bell who barges over for one of Australia's most incredible victories in recent years.

"It was obviously a lot happening there," Wilson told Stan Sport of the final minutes after the match. "Full credit to the team, we could have gone for goal and taken the draw there in what was a tough game, but everyone believed we could finish the job, and the boys wanted to win a game, so we backed them.

"It was just the leadership group on the field; everyone was feeling the moment. The crowd: there were 25,000 people begging for us to tap and try to win the game and that really was probably the difference in the choice in the end."

The Wallabies celebrate after beating the Pumas Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

For the second time in three games, the Wallabies demonstrated a belief and confidence that has eluded the group for several years, with the match-winning hero Bell declaring the win a relief.

"It's just relieving," Bell said. "We've been working hard all week just to build on the performances we had overseas in South Africa, so just awesome we could get the win in the end, not go for the points and just back our system, our maul and pick and go game to get us over the line. But it's a full team effort.

"I guess just stick to our processes, our structure. We have massive trust within our group and a lot of the boys here are super tight and have been together for a few years now. It's just great to see the glue between those players getting tighter and that trust within that game plan and the belief is just awesome."

But it was hardly the convincing performance Joe Schmidt was after. Conceding 20-points in the opening half against the Springboks three weeks ago, his side produced another horror 15-minute period that saw the Pumas score two quickfire set-piece tries alongside a penalty conversion to race ahead to a 21-7 lead.

"I'm unhappy about that, that's killing me," Schmidt told Stan Sport. "I'd rather we didn't give them that lead. But I'm massively proud of them the way they stayed in that game, built their way back into the game.

Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii of the Wallabies celebrates scoring a try Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

"There's a couple of things there, we knew Argentina are sharp; [Lucio] Cinti, [Mateo] Carreras, [Santiago] Chocobares and on the other side Delguy, and those tries from Delguy and Carreras, we've got to defend better than that and so that'll be a work on this week."

Struggling at the breakdown and failing to retain possession, the Wallabies found themselves quickly on the wrong side of the referee and facing immense scoreboard pressure. It's become a consistent issue for the side and will one day cost them dearly - especially with two Bledisloe Test encounters on the horizon.

Worse still, both of the Pumas' tries came off the back of simple Wallabies errors. First, a Rob Valetini knock on through contact opened the door for Argentina with a scrum inside their own half to score an incredible Delguy try after Tom Lynagh was caught out in defence, before a forward pass from Hooper close to the same spot minutes later saw the Pumas slice the Wallabies apart for a Carreras score.

To add to the nightmare passage, Lynagh and Andrew Kellaway managed to botch a simple clearing kick with the fly-half choosing to throw the ball inside to Kellaway before the fullback sent it straight back leaving Lynagh in the lurch. As the defence poured in Kellaway was quickly pinged for sealing off. One of nine penalties in the first half, it gave the Pumas an extra three-point advantage and a quick shot to the coaches box could see it had Schmidt fuming.

While the injury to Tom Banks at fullback forced Schmidt's hand and saw the elevation of Kellaway into the starting lineup, it was his unnecessary change at flyhalf that seemed to cause several of the backline's issues with Lynagh failing to make the most in his return from concussion.

The No. 10 looked indecisive when the Wallabies finally found possession in the opening period while he looked out of sync with Nic White. His failure to find touch on multiple occasions also welcomed the Pumas straight back into the Wallabies' territory, with Hooper and McReight producing several key breakdown turnovers in the second half to relieve some pressure.

His return to the gold jersey looks short-lived as well, with the 22-year-old taken from the pitch midway through the second half with another concussion. It opens the door once again for 35-year-old James O'Connor, who's cameo off the bench brought calmness in a hectic closing chapter to the match.

Meanwhile, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii produced one of his best performances of late, scoring two impressive tries to keep the Wallabies in touch. His first off the back of strong ball carries from Bell and Tom Hooper, with his second from a well-worked set piece play.

It leaves the Wallabies within touching distance of the All Blacks, who currently lead the Rugby Championship table, and most importantly means they retain their sixth place standing on the World Rugby rankings. But there's still plenty to do ahead of next week's Sydney clash.