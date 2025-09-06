R360 aiming to get World Rugby approval in June 2026

England rugby player Amy Cokayne speaks on how growing up in New Zealand helped her rugby career and why she moved out there in the first place. (2:01)

The breakaway rugby union league R360 is aiming to get World Rugby ratification in June 2026, giving it just three months to launch ahead of a proposed 2026-27 start.

The original plans saw R360 slated for World Rugby ratification in its council meeting this September, but those plans have been pushed back to June next year. That would give the competition a narrow window ahead of its proposed September 2026 start.

The sport's governing body was set to pass judgement on whether it would ratify R360 in its council meeting in September.

To get World Rugby approval, the league would need to win at least a 75% approval. But R360 withdrew its application as it focuses on finalising its franchises. The September 2026 launch date would be optimum, given any start the following year would clash with the men's Rugby World Cup.

The plans for R360 see 12 franchises (eight men's, four women's) across a global footprint, with seasons shorter for players who have signed up.

ESPN sources say some of the existing England men's squad have signed conditional contracts, while it was also the talk of the British & Irish Lions tour in the summer. Rugby league stars in Australia and New Zealand have also been targeted.

"I've been approached, and I've had chats with them," Roger Tuivasa-Sheck said.

A statement from a R360 spokesperson said: "We've been pleased to provide a significant amount of information to World Rugby [in relation to regulatory matters] and respect the confidentiality of their processes. Our franchise process concludes after the next World Rugby Council meeting, so we look forward to submitting our full plans ahead of their next session.

"We can't wait to share with everyone more detail on our global league competition and its players, coaches, stadiums, media partners, sponsors, backers and more. R360 is designed to help to grow the game we love, put player welfare and safety to the fore, connect with the hundreds of millions of fans who follow international rugby but don't currently engage with club competitions, and inspire a whole new generation of fans and players."