Women's Rugby World Cup: Scotland set to face England in quarterfinals after Canada defeat

Scotland look set to face England in the World Cup quarterfinals after they went down fighting in a 40-19 loss to Canada at Exeter's Sandy Park.

The battle to finish top of Pool B was close until Canada, placed second in the global rankings and among the tournament favourites, pulled away heading into the final quarter.

Both teams had already qualified for the knockout phase with the outcome in Devon determining who would avoid all-conquering England, who are expected to crush Australia in their final group game later on Saturday.

Scotland were persistent in their pursuit of an upset and produced some eye-catching moments, but they were frequently overpowered up front and also struggled to cope with their opponents' speed of ball.

Scotland fought hard against Canada but are now set to face England in the quarterfinals. Bob Bradford - CameraSport via Getty Images

For a period of the first half they matched the favourites blow for blow with their 22nd-minute try by Rhona Lloyd -- only the second Canada had conceded in the group stage -- straight out of the top drawer.

It came after a lengthy spell of battering down the door and the reward came when Lisa Thomson and Rachel McLachlan skilfully kept the ball alive for Chloe Rollie to send Lloyd over.

Pool B P W B +/- Pts 1 - Canada 3 3 3 121 15 2 - Scotland 3 2 2 23 10 3 - Wales 2 0 0 -72 0 4 - Fiji 2 0 0 -72 0

Canada's lead, established when McKinley Hunt went over in the 12th minute, was reduced to 7-5 but they cantered into the distance by taking advantage of the yellow card shown to Evie Gallagher for a foul on the line.

First they were awarded a penalty try on the strength of a dominant scrum that was illegally halted just short of the line and then Emily Tuttosi touched down as gaps opened up, with Scotland struggling to deal with the speed of the attack.

Trailing 19-5, Scotland again built pressure on the opposition 22 and they were over when Helen Nelson made yards before Gallagher ran an out to in line that swept her across the whitewash.

But the good work was soon undone when Tuttosi marauded over from a line-out with help from a weak tackle by second row by Sarah Bonar.

Nelson had a try disallowed for offside, a key moment as shortly after Canada's pack flexed their muscles in a try for replacement prop Brittany Kassil.

Francesca McGhie and Olivia DeMerchant then exchanged late tries.