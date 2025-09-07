Women's Rugby World Cup: New Zealand dismantle Ireland in 40-0 thrashing

Open Extended Reactions

BRIGHTON, England -- New Zealand produced a statement Women's World Cup victory with a 40-0 dismantling of Ireland on Saturday.

In arguably the most anticipated clash of pool play, the Black Ferns rose to the occasion. Ireland were spirited, but ultimately no match on the day for the five-time champions.

Ireland accepted the challenge of New Zealand's haka, stepping forwards before both sides held their ground in a tense stare-off which only whipped the pro-Ireland crowd into a bigger frenzy.

"The bigger they are, the harder they fall," one Irish fan remarked before kick-off. But there was to be no giant slaying in Brighton.

Ireland were visibly pumped up and came out fast, dominating the opening minutes but were unable to score points, letting New Zealand off the hook.

Braxton Sorensen-McGee was on form again for New Zealand. Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

The Black Ferns remained composed and scored their first try on the 15-minute mark. Ireland fly-half Dannah O'Brien failed to find touch from a penalty and New Zealand rolled forward.

The ball fizzed out to Stacey Waaka on the right and the outside centre darted over to score, stunning her opposition.

Moments later, they had a second. Chryss Viliko charged over from close range after a lineout.

New Zealand showed why they are the World Cup masters, making the most of their opportunities and piling pressure on in a matter of moments. Ireland's afternoon went from bad to worse when fullback Stacey Flood was carted off injured, her right leg strapped in a brace.

New Zealand continued to win the key moments. Their attack was too slick and players too quick.

18-year-old Braxton Sorensen-McGee added her side's third try shortly before the break, picking up the ball 30 meters out on the right wing, she beat three Irish defenders in a magnificent display of her raw pace and skill.

In a near mirror-image of the first half, Ireland had the better of the opening exchanges in the second, but it was New Zealand who scored first.

Again, the ball went to the right with Sorensen-McGee left in space to stroll over the line. Ireland were resilient, but still couldn't find points of their own.

Ireland fullback Stacey Flood was forced off in the first half GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

They will take a lot from the match, but came up against the ruthless machine that is the Black Ferns who were just too clinical.

Sorensen-McGee completed her second hat trick in as many games with two minutes to play. This time she danced down the left wing after another well worked move. The Auckland winger is fast becoming the breakout star of the tournament.

If Ireland thought it was finally over, they were wrong; New Zealand had one last move in the bank.

Jorja Miller broke down the right wing and offloaded to Maia Joseph who scored after the 80 minute mark.

More ruthlessness from the Kiwis and another conversion from Renee Holmes took it to 40-0.