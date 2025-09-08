Open Extended Reactions

For six astonishing minutes the attention of the rugby world was homed in on Harry Wilson as he was forced to make the agonising decision to play for the win or take the draw against a red-hot Pumas side in Townsville.

As the game clock crossed over into the red, the Wallabies were rewarded for their continued pressure on the Pumas' line, handed a penalty and the choice to take the three and share the points or try their hand to steal an unlikely come from behind victory. For Wilson, and his supporting leadership group, the decision was simple: they wanted the win.

"It was obviously pretty stressful, but I spoke to a couple of leaders in the team, and they sort of thought we should back ourselves," Wilson said postmatch. "It always gives you a bit of confidence when you look at the forward pack and the boys and they didn't want a draw, they wanted to win it.

"From there to be able to actually go and get across the line is a real credit to the forward pack. We had a plan there and we stuck to it, we got a few advantages, didn't score them, but we got one at the end and I'm just so proud of our team because we found a way to win against a very, very good opposition.

"It was just the leadership group on the field; everyone was feeling the moment. The crowd: there were 25,000 people begging for us to tap and try to win the game and that really was probably the difference in the choice in the end."

On three occasions Wilson had the opportunity to simply end the game with the kicking tee, and on three occasions he backed himself and his team to get the job done.

As the crowd rode every moment, the Wallabies would first attempt to score through a rolling maul, before they would try their hand at a quick tap and a kick pass from James O'Connor out to Max Jorgensen. Eventually a third penalty and a second quick tap would result in replacement prop Angus Bell crashing over as the clock ticked 85:21.

Harry Wilson of the Wallabies celebrates victory Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

With the crowd on their feet and jubilation throughout the team in gold, Wilson could be spotted, arms raised, charging to his teammates, ecstasy clear on his face.

"It was pretty... as a player it was probably a bit easier," Fraser McReight told Stan Sport of Wilson's decisions. "Credit to the leadership group to backing the boys, really, obviously a bit ballsy as well, but able to get the job done which I'm very happy about.

"I think after the second penalty he [Wilson] came to me asking what I reckon, but it's a tough one, we're thinking about the three to tie and get points and standings, but then in front of your home fans, they're cheering you on, especially the noise down this end was huge for us. So you've got to take it all the way to the house, and we were able to do it."

Confidence and belief within the squad is at an all-time high after a strong win over the British & Irish Lions to close out the series, before they secured what seemed like an impossible victory over the Springboks at altitude in Johannesburg, breaking a 62-year drought at the same time. Add their win over England to end their nine-match drought and first win at Twickenham in nine years and you can see why the young Wallabies feel like world beaters.

Along the way, it's been Wilson who's led the charge from the front, bringing his troops alongside him.

While some have questioned his place in the starting lineup and even the 23, he's proven himself more than just a strong player who continues to grow on the international stage, but an astute leader who has the full backing of his teammates and the game IQ to lead his side through a crucial resurgence that has many fans and pundits believing the Wallabies are back.

A simple moment between Wilson and Taniela Tupou demonstrates just how passionate the Wallabies captain can be with the No.8 staring down Tupou after the prop conceded his second no arms penalty within the opening minutes of the match. While his message to the team late in the match was simple "let's f---ing go!" he screamed as they prepared to take on Argentina's line once more.

Harry Wilson discusses his penalty decision with the Wallabies forward pack Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

While Joe Schmidt has resisted naming Wilson -- or any of his many leaders -- as fulltime captain of the group, the decision may have been made for him over the course of the last three months given the growth the 25-year-old has demonstrated in the role.

Speaking postmatch, Wallabies double try scorer Joseph Aukuso-Suaalii said he had full faith in his captain and belief Wilson would make the right decisions for the group.

"Harry ... we all look to him to make the calls when the pressure's on and he made the right call, backed his boys," Suaalii said. "I want to play for him.

"We missed him [Wilson] in the last game in Cape Town and for him to be back, he's such a leader within our group and we all look to him to make the calls when the pressure is on the line.

"And he made the right call; he backed his boys and that's what he does. He puts belief in his teammates and for myself, he's someone that I look to and I want to play for him. He has a special ability to not say too much but lead by his actions and today was a special case of his leadership."

Meanwhile, Kellaway spoke of his pride in his captain.

"I'm just proud of Wilso to make that decision under the pump. It's not every day you get your captain to stand up and say 'we're going for it, and everyone fall in behind me'," Kellaway told . "I'm just proud to be a Wallaby today."

As the Wallabies resurgence continues, with the Rugby Championship title on the line, a Bledisloe Cup series just around the corner, and the Rugby World Cup draw at the end of the year, it's clear the Wallabies need a strong and influential leader and that's exactly what Schmidt's found in Wilson. Now it's time to back him in, the same way he backs in his teammates.