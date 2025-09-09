Tom Hamilton reacts to England's 47-7 win over Australia to confirm their Women's Rugby World Cup quarterfinal spot vs. Scotland. (1:14)

Open Extended Reactions

Organisers of the 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup have confirmed the supporters who attended the match between England and Australia in Brighton on Saturday drank the stadium dry out of beer.

Sarah Massey, managing director of the Women's Rugby World Cup England 2025, confirmed at a media briefing on Tuesday that some supporters were left unable to buy their beverage of choice having been asked whether reports were true the venue had sold out of beer.

Beer manufacturer Asahi is a sponsor of the tournament, and Massey said they corrected the shortfall for Sunday's match at the same stadium where New Zealand beat Ireland 40-0 in Brighton.

Over 60,000 fans turned out across two days in Brighton. Alex Pantling - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images

"We saw record breaking sales for food and drink at Brighton and across all venues at the weekend, [showing] how much this is appealing to fans," Massey said.

- WRWC highlights gap between haves and have nots

- Week 3 tournament highlights as quarterfinalists confirmed

- England's Ellie Kildunne to miss Scotland match after head injury

"That will only help long term investment. It is unfortunate there were some people not able to obtain food and drink, we rectified that on Sunday. We get data from surveys after every match, so trying to improve everything we do."

England's 47-7 victory over Australia on Saturday played out in front of a crowd of 30,443 spectators, with 30,017 in attendance on Sunday to watch New Zealand beat Ireland.