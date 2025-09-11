Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii played his best game for the Wallabies this year on Saturday, but Christy Doran doesn't believe he's done enough to shut down debate about his position. (2:04)

Tane Edmed has been given the keys to the Wallabies' attack with coach Joe Schmidt handing the playmaker Australia's No.10 jersey for the first time.

Two-cap international Edmed will call the shots in Australia's second Rugby Championship meeting with Argentina after being named to replace Tom Lynagh, who has been ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Edmed's inclusion as the Wallabies' starting fly-half is one of four changes to Australia's starting side which conjured a last-gasp 28-24 win over Argentina in Townsville last week.

He won the run-on role ahead of veteran James O'Connor, who will again come off the bench.

The ACT Brumbies-bound Edmed will partner Nic White in the halves, with Tate McDermott again in the reserves.

Tane Edmed of AUNZ tackled by Henry Pollock and Ben White of the Lions Mark Brake/Getty Images

A knee laceration has denied Len Ikitau the chance to continue his centre partnership with Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, with Hunter Paisami set to don the No.12 jersey.

Elsewhere, James Slipper returns to the front row and a back complaint has led to the Wallabies resting lock forward Nick Frost.

Jeremy Williams will come into the second row to cover Frost while Reds lock Lukhan Salakaia-Loto has been included in his first Test squad of the year.

Fellow Queenslander Josh Nasser has taken the place of Brandon Paenga-Amosa as the back-up hooker in the other change to the bench.

"While managing injuries is always a challenge, we're excited to have some fresh bodies who have been training hard with the group for a number of weeks and are keen to contribute," Schmidt said.

"Argentina led for the whole game in Townsville until the very end and we're very aware of the threat they'll pose on Saturday afternoon.

"We'll need to be better than we were last week."

Wallabies: James Slipper, Billy Pollard, Taniela Tupou, Jeremy Williams, Tom Hooper, Rob Valetini, Fraser McReight, Harry Wilson (c), Nic White, Tane Edmed, Corey Toole, Hunter Paisami, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Max Jorgensen, Andrew Kellaway. Res: Josh Nasser, Zane Nonggor, Zane Nonggorr, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Carlo Tizzano, Tate McDermott, James O'Connor, Filipo Daugunu.