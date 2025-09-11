England vs. Scotland: How to watch Women's Rugby World Cup quarterfinal

You won't believe where England's Abby Dow was when she got her call-up for the 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup squad. (1:05)

It has been a thrilling Women's Rugby World Cup so far, but now comes the crescendo: It's time for the knockout stages.

The Red Roses have been everything that coach John Mitchell had demanded of his time. They were flawless in the pool stage, with three one-sided victories over the United States, Samoa and Australia to show for it. They were favourites to go all the way to the final before the tournament, and nothing has changed.

Sunday's quarterfinal opponent comes a little close to home, though. Scotland beat Wales and Fiji to ensure they kept their spot in the competition, although a 40-19 defeat to world No. 2-ranked Canada means they still have a mountain to climb.

History is firmly on England's side too: These two sides face off every year in the Women's Six Nations, but you have to go back to 1999 for the last time that Scotland won this rivalry.

Will it be the same result this time?

Here is everything to know ahead of Sunday's clash.

Key details and kick-off time

When: Sunday, Sept. 14 at 4 p.m. BST (1 a.m. AEST)

Where: Ashton Gate, Bristol

Match official: Aurelie Groizeleau

How to watch on TV in the UK, Ireland and Australia

All 32 games of the Women's Rugby World Cup will be broadcast free-to-air on BBC and BBC iPlayer in the UK. In Australia, the tournament will be broadcast on 9Now, and in Ireland it will be available on RTE Player.

ESPN will also have extensive news, feature and match coverage.

Team news and starting XVs

