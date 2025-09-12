Short-term gains, or long-term vision? The question Joe Schmidt needs to ask himself

Open Extended Reactions

Australian rugby is back.

Well, it is according to multiple pundits and fans who have jumped on the Wallabies bandwagon following their recent historic win over the Springboks and incredible after-the-siren victory over the Pumas in Townsville.

But it's a situation the code has found itself in many times before with a rising young group sneaking in impressive victories to bring Australian fans hope, only to slip and crash to it's lowest depths in 2023 that had many believing the game had hit rock bottom in Australia.

Now the Wallabies and Joe Schmidt find themselves in a similar situation, facing the ultimate conundrum.

They've steadily built themselves back up over two years, wowed the crowds with courageous and heroic rugby, all the while selling out stadiums and building their golden army. So do they look short-term and focus on the Rugby Championship trophy that remains in the balance and a Bledisloe Cup series to get the ultimate sugar hit at the cost of Schmidt's youth-first policy?

Or focus long-term on building experience in his young 10s ahead of the 2027 home World Cup knowing their growing momentum could take a massive hit?

For now, it appears Schmidt's gone all in on his youth plan, pushing the experienced James O'Connor to the bench against Argentina -- despite his heroic efforts in South Africa and his cool headedness that saw the Wallabies turn the game around in Townsville - and instead backed in young gun Tane Edmed for the crucial clash.

It's not hard to understand why the Wallabies coach is keen to get minutes into the legs of his young playmakers. He was left shorthanded just months ago when his first-choice fly-half Noah Lolesio was ruled out of the British & Irish Lions series with a season ending neck injury, forcing his hand in turning to the inexperienced Tom Lynagh to enter the Lions' den. While Lynagh held his own, it's no secret experience is key in high stakes clashes.

James O'Connor of the Wallabies is tackled Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

It's clear, given a World Cup on home shores is just around the corner, the Wallabies cannot afford to be left in such a dire situation again, but is now the time to throw caution to the wind and Edmed into the deep end?

Remember, there's more on the line here than just points on the RC ladder. A loss to the Pumas this weekend will see Australia drop out of the top six on the World Rugby rankings, a vital position they must maintain if they are to earn a friendlier draw at the upcoming World Cup.

What's most perplexing though, is Schmidt's reported decision to turn his back on O'Connor for the upcoming Bledisloe Cup matches, a series many believe is open for the taking.

With Ben Donaldson returning to camp and Lynagh expected to be fully fit after sitting out this week with a hamstring niggle, it's understood the coach is happy to release O'Connor to join his UK Premiership club Leicester Tigers for their upcoming season, leaving the side with just 28 Test caps between them - Donaldson the most experienced with 19.

"I think for us it's just about getting to the end of Saturday and then having another discussion just around who we have in terms of our 10s," Schmidt said on Thursday.

"We've got a very short-term focus but a long-term vision, and part of that long-term vision is by the time we get to the 2027 World Cup, we need some players who've got experience at 10.

"And I'm not saying that James can't play all the way through there, but we've got some young 10s, who we know would benefit from the experiences of pressure cooker Test matches and the more confidence they build, I think the better they will be in staying calm in those heated moments where it's hard to see the wood for the trees."

O'Connor signed with the Tigers in June after he was unwanted by Australian Super sides and was expected to join the club straight away but was a late call-up for the Wallabies following Lolesio's injury. The 35-year-old has since been a key cog in the last three Wallabies' Tests despite entering the twilight of his career. Given his experience and his positive presence around the squad, it's interesting that Schmidt would turn his back on the playmaker, especially given the ball is in his court on whether O'Connor heads north or not.

Tane Edmed of AUNZ tackled by Henry Pollock and Ben White of the Lions Mark Brake/Getty Images

"James' experience is something [that sets him a part], you can't coach experience. You can try to fast-track it just by trying to put them in pressure situations at training, get their feedback, give them feedback, let them reflect and then come back to things.

"It's just trying to find that balance. We've got Tane Edmed, we've got Tom Lynagh, we've got Ben Donaldson, who will be fit in time [for the Bledisloe Cup]. He trained fully today, so this was his big week to get back up to speed, so by the time we play the Bledisloe we will have those three 10s, and maybe James."

Schmidt is already facing pressure to do away with his well-known selection policy of only selecting players who can train the full week leading into a Test match, which has all but ruled out a return from Will Skelton.

While Skelton's return to the set up presents a logistical challenge with his side La Rochelle set to pay Toulon on Sunday, 21 September -- just six days out from the opening Bledisloe Test in Auckland -- he is still available for the Wallabies under World Rugby's Reg 9 window, if Schmidt wants to call him back.

Given his influence through the Lions series and the opening Test in Johannesberg, and the Wallabies Bledisloe Cup drought that has spanned over two decades, it's mind blowing the Wallabies coach hasn't thrown his policy out the window in order to give his side the best chance of chasing glory.

But there's still plenty of water to go under the bridge first. Perhaps Schmidt is hinging his decision on this weekend's results, with a All Blacks loss to the Springboks in Wellington opening the door for the Wallabies to claim their first RC trophy in 10 years.

Even so, with so much on the line, surely a short term sugar hit is exactly what the Wallabies need two years from a World Cup.